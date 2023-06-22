08:59 (IST) 22 Jun 2023

Monsoon impact on markets

“Late monsoons have sparked worries among traders as this could be a sign of increased retail inflation which eased in May to a 25-month low of 4.25%. Delayed sowing in key agricultural regions of Central India is likely to impact yield. As of 21st June, the monsoon is 33% below normal. However, the IMD has indicated that the Southwest monsoon is expected to revive and progress further in the coming days.”

– Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities