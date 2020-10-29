Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with losses; Wall Street sees worst trading session since June

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: S&P 500 fell 3.5% on Wednesday, the worst rout witnessed by the index since June this year as coronavirus cases increased in the United States.
Domestically, cases might be reducing but analysts say, equity markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of the US Presidential elections
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices followed global peers on Wednesday and tanked nearly 1.5%. S&P BSE Sensex ended 600 points lower while Nifty 50 moved below the 11,750 mark. On Thursday morning global cues continued to be weak after stock markets in the US slipped the most in four months. Asian markets were trading with losses and SGX Nifty was down over 50 points. Domestically, cases might be reducing but analysts say, equity markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of the US Presidential election that is scheduled for next week.
S&P 500 fell 3.5% on Wednesday, the worst rout witnessed by the index since June this year as coronavirus cases increased in the United States. Shares of hotels, airlines, energy companies were among the worst performers on Wall Street. Even the big tech firms or the FAANG stocks were seen slipping as much as 5% during the day. Cases of coronavirus have been increasing across the United States and Europe which has multiplied the fear of more restrictions that could hit economic recovery in the post pandemic world. The rout in the US has also been aided by the non-existent US stimulus-package.
Highlights
US stock markets, this week, have seen the worst sell-off since March. Dow Jones is down nearly 6% while NASDAQ has moved down over 4%.
Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the country’s infrastructure and construction behemoth, reported a 45% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,410 crore in the September quarter. Despite the sharp fall in profits, the company managed to surprise the Street, which had estimated the company to post a net profit of Rs 1,250.77 crore. With uncertainty still looming large on the course of the pandemic, the company refrained from giving a guidance for the year yet again. L&T remained cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the second half of the year, as some signs of economic revival were visible, though private capital expenditure could still be a good two years away.
The company reported consolidated Ebitda of Rs 56.7 billion (-21% y-o-y) in 2QFY21, significantly above our estimates due to Ebitda outperformance in the JLR business. Even as the management has done a good job in cutting costs and conserving cash, volume outlook for JLR remains weak due to weak global growth and model launch pipeline besides the Brexit event in CY2021. We retain ‘sell’ but revise Fair Value to Rs 120 (from Rs 90 earlier), noting cost-cutting initiatives.
A total of 82 companies including Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, InterGlobe Aviation, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Transport Finance, Welspun Corp and Welspun India are scheduled to announce their July-September quarter earnings today.
“Markets have witnessed elevated volatility in the past few trading sessions. The medium-term trend remains positive but short term could witness continued volatility. Immediate range is seen at 11540-12140. Momentum remains positive above 11540; breach is expected to infuse short term selling pressure," said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities. He added that currently selective buying is suggested in Metals, Infra and mid cap stocks while suggesting that investors should get aggressive below 11540 levels.
The S&P 500 and the Dow hit their lowest levels since late-September on Wednesday as a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe dashed hopes of a quick global economic recovery.
Shares of hotels, airlines and other companies sensitive to COVID-19-related curbs fell with Wynn Resorts down 2% and the S&P 1500 airlines index declining 3%. The energy index lost about 3% as oil prices fell on fears of lower fuel demand.
