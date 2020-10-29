Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with losses; Wall Street sees worst trading session since June

Domestically, cases might be reducing but analysts say, equity markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of the US Presidential elections

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices followed global peers on Wednesday and tanked nearly 1.5%. S&P BSE Sensex ended 600 points lower while Nifty 50 moved below the 11,750 mark. On Thursday morning global cues continued to be weak after stock markets in the US slipped the most in four months. Asian markets were trading with losses and SGX Nifty was down over 50 points. Domestically, cases might be reducing but analysts say, equity markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of the US Presidential election that is scheduled for next week.

S&P 500 fell 3.5% on Wednesday, the worst rout witnessed by the index since June this year as coronavirus cases increased in the United States. Shares of hotels, airlines, energy companies were among the worst performers on Wall Street. Even the big tech firms or the FAANG stocks were seen slipping as much as 5% during the day. Cases of coronavirus have been increasing across the United States and Europe which has multiplied the fear of more restrictions that could hit economic recovery in the post pandemic world. The rout in the US has also been aided by the non-existent US stimulus-package.

