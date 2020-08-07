Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat openings for indices; Vodafone Idea’s net loss widens by Rs 25,000 crore

Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia were trading with losses. KOSPI and TOPIX were trading with marginal gains.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading down by 10 points signalling a weaker start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex ended Thursday’s trading session 362 points higher and the Nifty 50 managed to close at 11,200 mark, as the Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates unchanged. The central bank, however, did provide some relief when it allowed restructuring of stressed MSME debt which gave financials some breathing space. Asian stock markets were trading in the negative on Friday morning. Shanghai Composite was down along with Hang Seng. Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia were trading with losses. KOSPI and TOPIX were trading with marginal gains.

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs 25,467 crore as the telecom operator made higher provisions for the Adjusted Gross Revenue dues. Vodafone Idea has been pleading the apex court to let it pay the AGR dues in instalments that could last as long as 20 years. The company has a total of Rs 58,250 crore AGR dues of which it has paid Rs 8,000 crore. Vodafone Idea saw its average revenue per user decline to Rs 114, a drop of 5.8% sequentially.

