Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat openings for indices; Vodafone Idea’s net loss widens by Rs 25,000 crore

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading down by 10 points signalling a weaker start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex ended Thursday’s trading session 362 points higher and the Nifty 50 managed to close at 11,200 mark, as the Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates unchanged. The central bank, however, did provide some relief when it allowed restructuring of stressed MSME debt which gave financials some breathing space. Asian stock markets were trading in the negative on Friday morning. Shanghai Composite was down along with Hang Seng. Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia were trading with losses. KOSPI and TOPIX were trading with marginal gains.
Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs 25,467 crore as the telecom operator made higher provisions for the Adjusted Gross Revenue dues. Vodafone Idea has been pleading the apex court to let it pay the AGR dues in instalments that could last as long as 20 years. The company has a total of Rs 58,250 crore AGR dues of which it has paid Rs 8,000 crore. Vodafone Idea saw its average revenue per user decline to Rs 114, a drop of 5.8% sequentially.
Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday allowed banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to restructure personal loans, which includes granting moratorium to the borrower. “The resolution plans may include rescheduling of payments, conversion of any interest accrued, or to be accrued, into another credit facility, or, granting of moratorium,” RBI said. This will be based on an assessment of income streams of the borrower, subject to a maximum period of two years. However, lending institutions need to provide 10% for implementing resolution in personal loan accounts.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set open on a negative note on Friday. In the previous session, Indian share market cheered the RBI’s announcements and settled nearly 1 per cent higher. Investors will continue to focus on stock-specific developments, corporate earnings and trends in COVID-19 cases. Besides, Mindspace Business Parks REIT will be listed today.
India on Thursday pitched for greater Japanese investments but at the same time called upon Tokyo to reduce its huge trade surplus of about $8 billion with New Delhi and move towards “balanced trade”, hinting possibly at the need to review an existing free trade agreement (FTA) between the two sides. This is in tune with New Delhi’s new policy thrust on reducing the sticky and yawning trade deficits with some of its trading partners, most notably China.
Struggling telecom operator Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 25,467 crore. In the last two quarters the company has reported a gross revenue of Rs 11,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.
Vodafone Idea on Thursday once again posted one of its biggest losses during the April-June quarter at Rs 25,467 crore, largely weighed down by its adjusted gross revenue dues. The losses were much wider than Rs 11,643.50 crore the company had incurred during the preceding quarter and much higher than Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 5,545.93 crore.
