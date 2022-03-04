Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks on opening bell, down 700 points, Nifty falls below 16,300, support at 16,250

08:06 (IST) 4 Mar 2022

Wait for a move above 16800, trend bearish till then

Since last few sessions, our market is clearly witnessing a lack of buying interest as pullback moves towards 16700-16800 is facing a hurdle. Until the index crosses this hurdle, we expect the momentum to remain weak and hence, one should avoid aggressive positions at the current juncture. The banking space has been underperforming and stocks within the banking and financial space have also seen short formations in the derivatives segment. Till the trend remains down, this sector is likely to continue its underperformance. Traders should wait for a move above 16800 with broader market participation and until then one should stay light. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 16350 and 16200.

~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com