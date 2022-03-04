Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks on opening bell, down 700 points, Nifty falls below 16,300, support at 16,250

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears were dominating Dalal Street on Friday morning. S&P BSE Sensex tanked more than 700 points on opening bell, falling well below the 55,000 mark while the Nifty 50 index was down 200 points or 1.25% to hover below 16,300. Bank Nifty was down 1.5% and India VIX was above 29 levels again. Tata Steel and NTPC were the only 2 stocks in green while Asian Paints was down 3.75% as the top laggard, followed by Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“The war and surge in crude has completely transformed the economic scenario and market expectations. If the war prolongs global economic growth may be impacted. In India, both the government and RBI had assumed crude price of around $75 and, therefore, projections in the budget and monetary policy have to be revised materially. Even if crude price declines and stays around $100, inflation for FY23 will be much higher than RBI's forecast. MPC will be forced to raise rates and this will impact the economic recovery underway. Even in a declining market there will be safe spots like IT, metals and high quality stocks which will not be impacted by rising inflation and higher interest rates,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Sensex and Nifty were down in the red on Friday morning, following global cues. Sensex tanked more than 700 points while Nifty 50 was down below 16,300.
The government will soon announce capital infusion in four to five public sector banks, ET NOW reported on Friday morning. The report said that Rs 15000 crore will be infused before March-end, as per the revised estimate of FY22.
Going ahead, sustainability above Monday’s panic low (16350) amid ongoing global volatility would keep pullback option open. Key point to highlight is that, time wise the index has maintained the rhythm of not correcting for more than three consecutive weeks, since April 2020. In the current scenario, as the index has already corrected over past three weeks, we believe the Nifty is poised for a technical pullback from the oversold territory.
~ ICICI Direct
Sensex was down with losses at the start of the day's pre-open session, giving up the 55,000 mark. Nifty 50 was below 16,200 levels.
“Short term investors and traders should remain cautious as markets are showing extreme volatility. Long term investors should not be worried as these significant dips present a good opportunity to accumulate quality stocks. On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty 50 is 16650 followed by 16800 and on the downside 16360 followed by 16200 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for bank nifty are 35500 and 34500 respectively,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
Nifty support at 16,390 and 16,255. Resistance at 16,714 and 16,903.
~ Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left untouched on March 4 by oil marketing companies (OMC) even as crude oil prices skyrocket. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 91.09, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-down start on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a tweet said that Russian army was firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Nifty futures were trading 220.50 points or 1.34 per cent down at 16,291 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, bears continued to control Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex dived 366 points or 0.66% to settle at 55,102 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 107 points to 0.65% to end at 16,498.
Since last few sessions, our market is clearly witnessing a lack of buying interest as pullback moves towards 16700-16800 is facing a hurdle. Until the index crosses this hurdle, we expect the momentum to remain weak and hence, one should avoid aggressive positions at the current juncture. The banking space has been underperforming and stocks within the banking and financial space have also seen short formations in the derivatives segment. Till the trend remains down, this sector is likely to continue its underperformance. Traders should wait for a move above 16800 with broader market participation and until then one should stay light. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 16350 and 16200.
~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
SGX Nifty was down 200 points ahead of the day's trade. Nifty futures were down, mirroring global peers that were struggling on Friday morning amind rising crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions.
Vodafone Idea’s board on Thursday approved raising of up to Rs 14,500 crore, of which Rs 4,500 crore would come from promoter entities – Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group. While promoters would be issued shares on a preferential basis at Rs 13.30 a piece, the balance Rs 10,000 crore would be raised via equity and debt instruments such as American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts and foreign currency convertible bonds.