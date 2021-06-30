Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; RBI may not hike repo rate till Q1 FY23

Asian stocks markets were also trading higher in early trade on Wednesday. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were set to open in the positive territory on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 15,829.50, up 42 points or 0.27 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended down at 52,549.6 while the broader Nifty 50 index closed at 15,748. Asian stocks markets were also trading higher in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 per cent, and the Topix edged up 0.45 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.31 per cent. US stock indices on Wall Street ended with gains in overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 was up 0.03 per cent, each, and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India is in a bind, given the present situation of inflation heating to above the mandated band and weakening growth, a British brokerage said on Tuesday. The central bank may hike the repo rate only by the first quarter of next fiscal (April-June 2022) and continue to maintain the accommodative stance in the interim, Barclays’ chief India economist Rahul Bajoria said in a note.

