Share Market LIVE: Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea to raise tariffs; Sensex, Nifty may open lower

The market capitalisation of the BSE stood at Rs 152.72 lakh crore.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open lower on Tuesday morning, tracking weak domestic and global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.27 per cent down at 11,891 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Shares of India’s major private sector lender ICICI Bank will assume focus, as the bank looks to raise Rs 20,000 crore. Shares of India’s largest airline Indigo will also be in focus, after the firm retained top spot in terms of market share in aviation traffic data. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Monday said they will raise mobile services tariffs from the month of December 2019 to remain viable and recoup from financial stress. The telecom sector requires continuous capital investments to keep up with the fast changing technology cycles, Bharti Airtel said. “It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India,” the Sunil Mittal-company said in a statement, adding that it will raise the prices of its services in the month beginning December. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea tariff hikes come as the Indian telecom industry posted a record quarterly loss. Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the July-September quarter, owing to provision for the Supreme Court’s ruling on payment of AGR dues, even as ongoing brutal pricing war continued to hurt. We bring to you LIVE updates.

