Share Market LIVE: Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea to raise tariffs; Sensex, Nifty may open lower

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open lower on Tuesday morning, tracking weak domestic and global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.27 per cent down at 11,891 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Shares of India’s major private sector lender ICICI Bank will assume focus, as the bank looks to raise Rs 20,000 crore. Shares of India’s largest airline Indigo will also be in focus, after the firm retained top spot in terms of market share in aviation traffic data. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Monday said they will raise mobile services tariffs from the month of December 2019 to remain viable and recoup from financial stress. The telecom sector requires continuous capital investments to keep up with the fast changing technology cycles, Bharti Airtel said. “It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India,” the Sunil Mittal-company said in a statement, adding that it will raise the prices of its services in the month beginning December. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea tariff hikes come as the Indian telecom industry posted a record quarterly loss. Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the July-September quarter, owing to provision for the Supreme Court’s ruling on payment of AGR dues, even as ongoing brutal pricing war continued to hurt. We bring to you LIVE updates.
OPEC’S share of India’s oil imports fell to 73% in October, its lowest monthly share since at least 2011, tanker data from sources showed, as refiners shipped in fuel from the United States and other suppliers. India, which usually imports about 80% of its needs from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has been diversifying its sources of oil as local refiners have upgraded plants to process cheaper crude grades. India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, shipped in 4.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October, about 3.3% less compared with a year ago, data showed. Of that, it bought 3.43 million bpd from OPEC.
The government may bring some changes in the contentious citizenship amendment bill, which lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha, by incorporating a few new provisions, including defining the term “illegal immigrants”, officials said. The bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who come to India after facing religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t possess proper documents.
Despite a string of downgrades post the disappointing Q2FY20 results and chances of earnings growth not living up to estimates, India’s markets continue to trade at exalted valuations. The Nifty now trades at 22.4 times FY20 estimated earnings, on a free-float basis while it trades at 17.7 times estimated earnings for FY21. By current reckoning, net profits for the Nifty 50 are expected to grow by 11% FY20, down from 18% prior to the earnings season, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. As analysts at Jefferies noted, earnings estimates have come off by 3% in the last month alone even though the corporation tax rate has fallen, a fact that has prompted the brokerage to stay cautious on the markets at a time when valuations are elevated.
The outstanding credit to the MSME sector by scheduled commercial banks for FY19 increased by 14.08 per cent from FY18. The amount for FY19 stood at Rs 15.10 lakh crore (Rs 15,10,650.52 crore) up from Rs 13.24 lakh crore (Rs 13,24,239.35 crore) in FY18 and Rs 12.96 lakh crore (Rs 12,96,398.82 crore) in FY17, MSME minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday quoting RBI data. The number of MSME accounts linked with outstanding credit during the period increased from 233.63 lakh in FY17 to 261.65 lakh in FY18 and 320.68 lakh in FY19.
Gold storage limit in India as per Income Tax act 1961: The Union government is said to be mulling a plan to put a limit on the amount of unaccounted gold one can hold. Reports claimed recently that the government was planning to introduce a gold amnesty scheme and that those holding unaccounted gold beyond a certain limit would be penalised. In the days following the reports, scores of readers were concerned about the amount of gold they can keep at home without worrying about an Income Tax raid as per the current rules. FE Online asked experts for details on these concerns of readers. Take a look.
The upcoming month of December could be the month when India’s largest incumbent telecom operators finally break free of the clutches of high intensity competition by Reliance Jio. Mukesh Ambani’s relatively newer entrant in the Indian telecom industry has forced the other operators to bleed profit margins in trying to match its dirt cheap tariff offers. But no more, telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seem to be saying now. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Monday said they will raise mobile services tariffs from the month of December 2019 to remain viable and recoup from financial stress.
