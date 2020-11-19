Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with losses; Vedanta Group submits EoI for govt’s stake in BPCL

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was down 100 points during the early hours of Thursday hinting a weak start for Sensex and Nifty.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty once again soared to all-time highs on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 44,180 points while Nifty 50 is at 12,938 levels after having surged in consecutive trading sessions. However, SGX Nifty was down 100 points during the early hours of Thursday hinting a weak start for Sensex and Nifty. Global cues were negative on Thursday. Wall Street ended yesterday’s trading session with gains and Asian peers were trading with losses. Shanghai Composite was down in the red, along with Hang Seng. Stock markets in Japan mirrored the fall while KOSDAQ was up with marginal gains.
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group on Wednesday said that it is among those who have submitted EoIs for the government’s stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL). The government of India is looking to sell its 52.98% stake in the oil refinery and marketer as a part of its divestment target. “Vedanta’s expression of interest (EoI) for BPCL is to evaluate potential synergies with our existing oil and gas business. The EoI is at a preliminary stage and exploratory in nature,” a spokesperson for Vedanta said. While there are others who have expressed interest in BPCL, the names of those parties have not surfaced yet. However, reports claim that big wigs like Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Total, and BP have not bid for BPCL.
Highlights
Long build up in the Nifty and Bank Nifty Futures, fresh Put writing at 12800 - 12900 level suggests traders could accumulate long positions on every dip. Therefore, our advise is to be bullish and use any dip to create fresh long positions with the stoploss of 12800 levels. On the higher side resistance is seen around 13000 levels where Calls have been written. In the Bank Nifty, our advice is to remain bullish with stop loss of 29350 levels. On the higher side, resistance is seen in the vicinity of 29800 - 30000 levels.
~ HDFC Securities
Long build up was also seen in the Bank Nifty Futures too, where we have seen 3.62% rise in the Open Interest with Bank Nifty rising by 2.10%. Nifty Open Interest Put Call ratio increased marginally to 1.67 level from 1.59 level. Amongst the Nifty options (19-Nov Expiry), highest OI was seen 13000-13100 levels, Indicating 13000 level will act as a strong resistance going forward. On the lower side, supports are seen around 12800 - 12900 levels where we have seen addition in Puts.
~ HDFC Securities
Nifty continued its upmove on Wednesday amidst a range movement and closed the day decently higher by 64 points. Nifty opened on a slightly weak note, shifted into an intraday narrow range for the better part of the session. It witnessed smart upside recovery from the intraday lows in the afternoon and closed near the high. A small positive candle was formed with minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern could indicate a range movement in the market with positive bias. Nifty made a new all time high of 12948. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. A sustainable move above 13K levels in the next few sessions could open the next upside targets of around 13500-13600 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 12800.
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
"Technically Nifty formed a bullish candle and can witness an up move towards 13000-13200 while the support exists at 12750. The overall structure of the market remains positive as the reduction of the spread of the virus has coincided with an uptick in economic activity, demand recovery during the festive season along with possibility of vaccine development soon. However, rising Covid cases in Delhi is a concern and needs to be watched out for," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.
Sensex ended Wednesday’s trading session above 44,000 points and the 50-stock Nifty closed above 12,900 levels. Both the benchmark indices closed at such high levels for the first time ever as they continue to scale higher and break records every day. Midcap and Smallcap indices have outperformed the benchmarks so far this week and are expected to continue to do so in the coming trading sessions. With equity markets at a high and valuations stretched, analysts believe it is time to trade stock specific.
Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange were trading 120 points lower on Thursday morning. Such a sharp fall hints at a negative start for domestic markets.
Sebi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Sahara Group to forthwith deposit of Rs 62,603 crore, failing which its chief Subrata Roy and others be directed to be taken into custody, as directed by its June 2015 judgment.
Sebi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Sahara Group to forthwith deposit of Rs 62,603 crore, failing which its chief Subrata Roy and others be directed to be taken into custody, as directed by its June 2015 judgment.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) saw withdrawals to the tune of Rs 10 crore between the night of November 17 and Wednesday afternoon, administrator TN Manoharan said on Wednesday. Manoharan added the lender is at present well-equipped to handle demands for withdrawal of deposits and will not need additional liquidity from the central bank. LVB is unlikely to see a run on its deposits as it is a 94-year-old bank and its depositors have faith in its ability to return their money, he added.
Vedanta Ltd, India arm of Anil Agarwal-controlled, London-headquartered Vedanta group on Wednesday said it formally evinced interest in state-run oil refiner and marketer BPCL, which is on the block. While the government had confirmed receipt of “multiple expressions of interests” from domestic and foreign firms for the controlling stake in the oil major by the Monday evening deadline, Vedanta is the first potential bidder to confirm it’s in the fray.
