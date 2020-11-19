Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with losses; Vedanta Group submits EoI for govt’s stake in BPCL

Global cues were negative on Thursday. Wall Street ended yesterday’s trading session with gains and Asian peers were trading with losses.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty once again soared to all-time highs on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 44,180 points while Nifty 50 is at 12,938 levels after having surged in consecutive trading sessions. However, SGX Nifty was down 100 points during the early hours of Thursday hinting a weak start for Sensex and Nifty. Global cues were negative on Thursday. Wall Street ended yesterday’s trading session with gains and Asian peers were trading with losses. Shanghai Composite was down in the red, along with Hang Seng. Stock markets in Japan mirrored the fall while KOSDAQ was up with marginal gains.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group on Wednesday said that it is among those who have submitted EoIs for the government’s stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL). The government of India is looking to sell its 52.98% stake in the oil refinery and marketer as a part of its divestment target. “Vedanta’s expression of interest (EoI) for BPCL is to evaluate potential synergies with our existing oil and gas business. The EoI is at a preliminary stage and exploratory in nature,” a spokesperson for Vedanta said. While there are others who have expressed interest in BPCL, the names of those parties have not surfaced yet. However, reports claim that big wigs like Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Total, and BP have not bid for BPCL.

Read More