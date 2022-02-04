Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Manyavar-owner Vedant Fashions IPO opens today

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street headline indices snapped their gaining streak on Thursday and closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 770 points or 1.29% to settle at 58,788 while the NSE Nifty 50 index dived 219 points or 1.24% to end at 17,560. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after NASDAQ, S&P 500, and the Dow Jones closed in the red while some Asian markets traded with gains.

The IPO market is back in action from today as the public issue of Vedant Fashions opens for subscription. The parent company of ethnic-wear brands such as Manyavar and Mohey, Vedant Fashions is looking to raise Rs 3,149 crore from the primary market. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company. Being an OFS, the IPO will not result in Vedant Fashions raising any money. Investors can buy the shares of Vedant Fashions in a price band of Rs 824-866 per share.