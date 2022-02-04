Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Manyavar-owner Vedant Fashions IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street headline indices snapped their gaining streak on Thursday and closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 770 points or 1.29% to settle at 58,788 while the NSE Nifty 50 index dived 219 points or 1.24% to end at 17,560. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after NASDAQ, S&P 500, and the Dow Jones closed in the red while some Asian markets traded with gains.
The IPO market is back in action from today as the public issue of Vedant Fashions opens for subscription. The parent company of ethnic-wear brands such as Manyavar and Mohey, Vedant Fashions is looking to raise Rs 3,149 crore from the primary market. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company. Being an OFS, the IPO will not result in Vedant Fashions raising any money. Investors can buy the shares of Vedant Fashions in a price band of Rs 824-866 per share.
Nifty futures on the Singapore exchange were up nearly 70 points now. SGX Nifty was earlier trading just 40 points higher.
BSE-listed companies such as Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Siemens, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alkem Laboratories, Astral, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Birla Corporation, CMS Info Systems, City Union Bank, Devyani International, Godrej Agrovet, Jubilant Pharmova, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Minda Corporation, Monte Carlo Fashions, REC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Thermax, Vadilal Industries, and Zee Learn will release quarterly earnings on February 4.
The short-term uptrend status of Nifty seems to have reversed down. The intense follow-through weakness from here could open more downside in the near term. Confirmation of reversal is likely to drag Nifty down to 17000-16800 levels. Immediate resistance is placed at 17650 levels.
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“The correction should be over today if we don’t sustain below 17500. US Futures are trading positive & which should help us bounce back. Risk-reward favorable for longs at 17500, stop-loss at 17300. Levels on the way-up 17650 and 17800. Bank Nifty is relatively better placed at 39000+,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain the same on February 4. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
“In the short term, we expect some time-wise correction where markets could trade within a broad range before resuming its broader uptrend. Hence, from a short-term perspective, traders need to be very selective and avoid aggressive positions. The immediate supports for the index are placed around 17500 and 17430 while 17700 and 17800 will be seen as immediate resistances,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
Manyavar-owner Vedant Fashions IPO will open for subscription on 4th February, Friday. The issue will remain open for bidding till Tuesday, 8th February. The Rs 3,150-crore public issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.63 crore equity shares by existing shareholders of the company. The price band of the issue has been fixed at Rs 824-866 per share. In the primary market, shares were seen quoting at Rs 44 per share premium, against the IPO price. In the grey market, Vedant Fashions shares were trading at Rs 890 apiece, upside of nearly 3 per cent, according to people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Vedant Fashions IPO will be the third public issue of 2022 after AGS Transact Technologies and Adani Wilmar. There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of the company.