Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with gains; Finance ministry believes vaccination holds key to spur growth

India VIX settled at 14.75 on Wednesday, down 3.1%. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets witnessed sudden weakness emerge from the highs on Wednesday, forcing Sensex, Nifty to end in the red. S&P BSE Sensex was at 51,941 on the closing bell while the nifty 50 ended at 15,635. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, signalling positive momentum buildup in domestic markets ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were, however, mixed. Equity indices on Wall Street ended in the red, while most Asian peers were up with gains. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all trading in the green.

Vaccination and front-loading of fiscal measures could be key to reviving investment and consumption in the economy, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. In its latest monthly report on the economy, the department of economic affairs said as witnessed in the March quarter, where “growth in capex generated positive spill-overs for consumption, including in the contact-sensitive sectors, these steps would facilitate recovery post the second wave”. The report said that vaccinating 75-80% of the population, to achieve herd immunity, will boost consumer and producer confidence and reinvigorate the engines of economic growth.

