Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for indices; UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock, Likhitha Infra IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After having started the week on a positive note, benchmark indices could be staring at a muted opening on Tuesday with the SGX Nifty trading just 10 points higher. Sensex and Nifty have now trimmed their losses for September, but it still remains the worst monthly performance for the indices since May this year. Analysts say that stock markets might continue with the positive trend for the coming weeks, hoping that a stimulus package would come to aid the market movement and further relaxations would spur demand. Looking at global developments, eyes will be on the debate between the two presidential candidates in the United States.
The week is again witnessing a rush of initial public offerings (IPO) with three of the issues set to open for subscription today. These include UTI Asset Management Company, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, and Likhitha Infrastructure. Among the three issues, UTI Asset management Company’s Rs 2,160 crore IPO will be the largest followed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ Rs 444 crore issue and then Likhitha Infrastructure’s Rs 61.2-crore IPO. The three issues will remain open for subscription till Thursday. Investors have so far shown positive response to a number of IPOs that have made it to Dalal Street in recent weeks. Happiest Minds and Route Mobile have seen bumper listings on the street.
Highlights
"Nifty is currently placed at the minor trend line resistance around 11250 and this hurdle is expected to be broken on the upside by next session. After this hurdle, one may expect 11350-11400 as crucial overhead resistance for the near term. The bearish negative pattern of lower tops and bottoms is intact and present upmove could be a part of a new lower top formation. We need reversal at the lower highs to call this as a lower top reversal pattern," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
"Nifty continued to display strength on the upside on Monday and closed the day decently higher by 177 points. A long bull candle was formed with opening upside gap and the said up gap remains unfilled. This is positive indication and if this gap remains unfilled for the next 2-3 sessions, then that could mean more upside for the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The second-largest asset management company by assets under management has fixed the price band at Rs 552-554 per equity share. It will only be an OFS from existing shareholders like State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and T Rowe Price International (TRP). Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples of 27 shares thereafter. Analysts say that UTI AMC has received a mandate to manage 55% of EPFO in 2019 which has significantly boosted its AUM. “This AMC has delivered decent returns and profit margins in the past few years with a mcap to equity QAAUM of 18% compared to HDFC AMC’s 29%,” said Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities. Additionally, this year itself it granted ESOPs at Rs 728 per share while its price band is at Rs 552-554/share which means it leaves more money on the table for investors for listing gains.
Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of Max Healthcare Institute, sold co’s shares worth nearly Rs 182 cr on Monday through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings offloaded 1.67 crore shares of Max Healthcare at Rs 108.88 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 181.96 crore.
Today three fresh IPOs will enter the market. These include UTI Asset Management Company, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Likhitha Infrastructre. Primary markets have recently seen a fresh rush of IPOs which have been well received by investors.
U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, bouncing back from the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with technology, banks and travel shares leading the advance. All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were up in early trading. The S&P 500 financials index jumped 2.6% and was on track for its best day in two and a half months.
