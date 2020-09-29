Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for indices; UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock, Likhitha Infra IPOs open today

Sensex and Nifty have now trimmed their losses for September, but it still remains the worst monthly performance for the indices since May this year.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After having started the week on a positive note, benchmark indices could be staring at a muted opening on Tuesday with the SGX Nifty trading just 10 points higher. Sensex and Nifty have now trimmed their losses for September, but it still remains the worst monthly performance for the indices since May this year. Analysts say that stock markets might continue with the positive trend for the coming weeks, hoping that a stimulus package would come to aid the market movement and further relaxations would spur demand. Looking at global developments, eyes will be on the debate between the two presidential candidates in the United States.

The week is again witnessing a rush of initial public offerings (IPO) with three of the issues set to open for subscription today. These include UTI Asset Management Company, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, and Likhitha Infrastructure. Among the three issues, UTI Asset management Company’s Rs 2,160 crore IPO will be the largest followed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ Rs 444 crore issue and then Likhitha Infrastructure’s Rs 61.2-crore IPO. The three issues will remain open for subscription till Thursday. Investors have so far shown positive response to a number of IPOs that have made it to Dalal Street in recent weeks. Happiest Minds and Route Mobile have seen bumper listings on the street.

