Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic Indian indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to start marginally in the green as SGX Nifty trades in the positive territory. Nifty futures gain 0.17% on the Singaporean exchange. Overnight, Wall Street stocks surged as US CPI inflation numbers came in lower than expected. Analysts expect the cooling inflation could lead to a softening Fed, though the markers have already factored in a 50 bps rate hike. The US Federal Reserve will announce their decision later today. Dow Jones added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq gained 1% and the S&P 500 added 0.74%. Taking cues from US markets, the Asian markets are also in green. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.69%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite trades 0.1% higher. The TWSE index is surging in trade, rising by 1.1%.

After four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points, the market is expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to moderate the pace of hikes to 50 bps amid early signs of moderation in inflation. The outcome of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)’s last meeting of 2022, would be known this midnight. “Any upside surprises to the November US CPI inflation print, due just before the FOMC, would trigger a more hawkish bias to the Fed Chairs’ statement in the press conference. The robust labour market and other activity indicators continue to point towards a possibility of a higher terminal Fed rate in the coming FOMC,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 14 December 2022