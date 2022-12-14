Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic Indian indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to start marginally in the green as SGX Nifty trades in the positive territory. Nifty futures gain 0.17% on the Singaporean exchange. Overnight, Wall Street stocks surged as US CPI inflation numbers came in lower than expected. Analysts expect the cooling inflation could lead to a softening Fed, though the markers have already factored in a 50 bps rate hike. The US Federal Reserve will announce their decision later today. Dow Jones added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq gained 1% and the S&P 500 added 0.74%. Taking cues from US markets, the Asian markets are also in green. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.69%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite trades 0.1% higher. The TWSE index is surging in trade, rising by 1.1%.
After four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points, the market is expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to moderate the pace of hikes to 50 bps amid early signs of moderation in inflation. The outcome of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)’s last meeting of 2022, would be known this midnight. “Any upside surprises to the November US CPI inflation print, due just before the FOMC, would trigger a more hawkish bias to the Fed Chairs’ statement in the press conference. The robust labour market and other activity indicators continue to point towards a possibility of a higher terminal Fed rate in the coming FOMC,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 14 December 2022
BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC are the three stocks under the NSE F&O ban list for 14 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
US stocks rose overnight after an unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Federal Reserve could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes, but concerns remained that Fed could stay aggressive.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 619.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 36.75 crore on 13 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Wall Street indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.26% while the Topix was 0.24% higher. South Korea’s Kospi also rose 0.7%.