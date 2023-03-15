09:41 (IST) 15 Mar 2023

Nifty: ‘sell on rise’ around 17150-17200 zone

“The momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal and prices trading along the expanding lower Bollinger band suggest that the fall is likely to continue. The preferred strategy to trade in Nifty would be to sell on the rise around the 17150-17200 zone. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 16950 where the lower end of the downward-sloping channel is placed. On the upside, 17380 – 17400 where the 40-hour moving average is placed should act as an immediate hurdle zone from a short-term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.