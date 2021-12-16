Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up opening; US Federal Reserve hints at 3 rate hikes in 2022

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street remained in the firm grip of bears on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed meet. S&P BSE Sensex fell 329 points or 0.57% to settle at 57,788, while NSE Nifty 50 was down 103 points or 0.60% to close at 17,221. Broader markets mirrored the fall. Entering the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at a positive to flat start for the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive as Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ index closed with gains on Wednesday and KOSPI, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were up with gains. Chinese stock markets were in red.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it will end its bond-buying program in March of next year as it gears up to fight inflation. The US Fed officials expect three interest rate hikes in the coming year, bringing the pandemic-era low-interest-rate period to a close. Central banks across the globe have kept interest rates to near zero since the pandemic began in March 2020. The US Federal Reserve was not expected to stop the bond-buying program this early. Wall Street reacted positively to the Fed’s comments with the Dow Jones gaining 1.08% while S&P 500 closed 1.63% higher. NASDAQ zoomed 2.15%.

Live Updates 8:46 (IST) 16 Dec 2021 ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Sun Pharma, Jubilant Industries among stocks in focus today Domestic markets are likely to follow global cues on Thursday and move north based on the US Fed outcome. Meanwhile, on the charts, Nifty 50 is close to the support levels. “For the coming session, initial support will be seen around 17170 which is 61.8% of the recent up move followed by trend line support around 17100-17050 range. If the market manages to show recovery from the mentioned support zones, then we could see short covering which could lead the markets higher,” said Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist, 5paisa. Read full story 8:24 (IST) 16 Dec 2021 Nifty to continue trading weak below 17350, Bank Nifty needs to regain 37000 for up-move Nifty 50 index opened flattish on Wednesday but failed to surpass 17350 zones and drifted towards 17200 zones in the last hour of the session. It showed signs of meekness as it could not surpass its key hurdle of 17350 levels and finally closed with losses of around 100 points. It formed a Bearish candle on a daily scale and closed below its 100 SMA. Read full story 8:08 (IST) 16 Dec 2021 Nifty could open sharply higher or lower Nifty closed down after a promising morning session, selling off ahead of the crucial US Fed meet later in the day. In the process, it closed below the upgap created on Dec 08 and nullified the effect of the near doji formation on the previous day. Nifty could open sharply higher or lower on Dec 16 based on the outcome of the US Fed meet. 17054-17405 could be the band for the Nifty over the next few sessions, a breach of which could lead to accelerated move in that direction. ~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities 8:06 (IST) 16 Dec 2021 Bulls to be back if Nifty holds 17,193 “Expect some respite for bulls if 17,193 is not broken in the first hour, we may see short covering. If we cross 17,375 decisively by today/tomorrow, expect market weakness to be over. Bank Nifty breakout level placed at 37,050 while crucial support is placed at 36,700,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 8:02 (IST) 16 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty in green SGX Nifty was sitting in the green on Thursday morning, hinting at a positive start to the day's trade. SGX Nifty was up more than 80 points.