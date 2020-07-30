Market Live: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening for indices; US Fed keeps rates unchanged but vows support

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slipped on Wednesday after a visit from the bears yet again. The 30-share index Sensex was down 422 points or 1.10 per cent to trade at 38,071, while the broader Nifty 50 settled at 11,202. Reliance Industries witnessed some profit booking just a day after falling out of favour with select domestic brokerage firms. SGX Nifty was hinting at a muted opening for domestic stock after it managed to gain only 8 points during the early hours of trade. Stock markets in the United States ended with gains on Wednesday after the US Fed promised to use all its tools to aid the economic recovery. However, Asian markets were mixed, Shanghai Composite was down in the red, while Hang Seng traded flat. Nikkei 225 and Topix were trading with marginal gains.
The US Federal Reserve did not change its benchmark interest rates but vowed to help the economy with all tools at its disposal. “The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including information related to public health, as well as global developments and muted inflation pressures, and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy,” it said in a statement. The Federal Reserve said that it will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, in an effort to sustain smooth market functioning.
Highlights
The market regulator has extended the deadline to submit quarterly results for the first quarter of this fiscal till September 15. The move comes as a breather for firms that have been struggling to compile their quarterly results in the wake of the coronavirus and the resultant lockdowns.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will be announcing its April-June quarter results today. The earnings season has so far been better than expected and has helped lift the benchmark indices higher. Eye will be on how Reliance Industries managed the lockdown in terms of operations. The company did report almost all its deals for Jio Platforms during the quarter.
The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged but has vowed support, using other tools at its disposal. "The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals," the FOMC statement said.