Market Live: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening for indices; US Fed keeps rates unchanged but vows support

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slipped on Wednesday after a visit from the bears yet again. The 30-share index Sensex was down 422 points or 1.10 per cent to trade at 38,071, while the broader Nifty 50 settled at 11,202. Reliance Industries witnessed some profit booking just a day after falling out of favour with select domestic brokerage firms. SGX Nifty was hinting at a muted opening for domestic stock after it managed to gain only 8 points during the early hours of trade. Stock markets in the United States ended with gains on Wednesday after the US Fed promised to use all its tools to aid the economic recovery. However, Asian markets were mixed, Shanghai Composite was down in the red, while Hang Seng traded flat. Nikkei 225 and Topix were trading with marginal gains.

The US Federal Reserve did not change its benchmark interest rates but vowed to help the economy with all tools at its disposal. “The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including information related to public health, as well as global developments and muted inflation pressures, and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy,” it said in a statement. The Federal Reserve said that it will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, in an effort to sustain smooth market functioning.

