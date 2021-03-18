Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; treasury yields ease as US Fed maintains dovish stance

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues upgraded their outlook for the US economy’s growth, which has been marred by the pandemic. (image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets have now slipped for four consecutive days, as weakness in global markets caused Dalal Street to turn volatile. S&P BSE Sensex is now at 49,801 points while the 50-stock Nifty sits at 14,721. The weak trend in markets could reverse today as equities in the United States soared to fresh highs. SGX Nifty was up 150 points during the early hours of trade on Thursday, hinting at a positive start for domestic markets. Dow Jones, S&P 500 hit their respective all-time highs following the US Fed’s positive economic growth outlook.

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues upgraded their outlook for the US economy’s growth, which has been marred by the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve said that it continued to see near-zero interest rated through 2023. Powell said that the Fed expects inflation to rise in the short term but believes that it will be short-lived and will remain below 2% next year. The 10-year Treasury yields trimmed their gains as Powell spoke about the strong bounce-back expected in the US economy.

