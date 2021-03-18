Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; treasury yields ease as US Fed maintains dovish stance

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was up 150 points during the early hours of trade on Thursday, hinting at a positive start for domestic markets.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets have now slipped for four consecutive days, as weakness in global markets caused Dalal Street to turn volatile. S&P BSE Sensex is now at 49,801 points while the 50-stock Nifty sits at 14,721. The weak trend in markets could reverse today as equities in the United States soared to fresh highs. SGX Nifty was up 150 points during the early hours of trade on Thursday, hinting at a positive start for domestic markets. Dow Jones, S&P 500 hit their respective all-time highs following the US Fed’s positive economic growth outlook.
The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues upgraded their outlook for the US economy’s growth, which has been marred by the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve said that it continued to see near-zero interest rated through 2023. Powell said that the Fed expects inflation to rise in the short term but believes that it will be short-lived and will remain below 2% next year. The 10-year Treasury yields trimmed their gains as Powell spoke about the strong bounce-back expected in the US economy.
Highlights
The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.
After four days of losses, domestic benchmark indices could reverse the trend today and march upwards. US Federal Reserve has maintained its dovish policy stance, helping Wall Street close at record highs. Asian markets were mirroring the move and moving higher on Thursday morning.
"The short term trend remains weak and the market is nearing important cluster support around 14500-14450 levels, as per daily/weekly timeframe charts. There is a possibility of an upside bounce from this cluster support in the next few sessions. The strength of the market during upside bounce could be important to hold on support and show sustainable bounce. Immediate resistance is placed at 14850," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The Centre has inserted a new clause into the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021, to take control of the district mineral funds from the state governments. The amendment, part of many changes to the relevant Act cleared by the Cabinet last week and introduced in Parliament on Monday, could spark a political storm. Many would likely see it as yet another bid by the Narendra Modi government to usurp the states’ fiscal powers and undermine their constitutionally defined role in governance.
US Federal Reserve has maintained its dovish stance while projecting a stronger US Economy. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that inflation, although expected to rise this year, will fall back to 2%.