Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red amid global sell-off; US Fed hints at faster rate hikes

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets soared higher on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive session where bulls were in control. S&P BSE Sensex added 367 points or 0.61% to settle at 60,223 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 120 points or 0.67% to end at 17,925. Entering the first weekly Futures & Options expiry session of the year, SGX Nifty was deep in red, falling more than 100 points, signaling a negative start to the day’s trade. Global cues, were negative after NASDAQ tanked 3.34% overnight, followed y a nearly 2% fall in S&P 500 and a 1.07% drop in Dow Jones. Asian markets were also in the red.

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) could hike rates faster than earlier expected, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members hinted at their meeting that was held earlier last month. The minutes of the meeting were released on Wednesday where members discussed that a recovering US economy and the unabated inflation could push the Fed to hike interest rates faster. Further, FOMC members also discussed the possibility of trimming its asset holdings. The hawkish comments from the US central bank members forced the NASDAQ to tank more than 3% on Wednesday.

Live Updates 8:30 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Future Retail stocks in focus on F&O expiry day Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open on negative note on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 138 points or 0.77 per cent down at 17,835 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex gained 367 points or 0.61% to settle at 60,223 while NSE Nifty 50 added 120 points or 0.67% to end the day’s trade at 17,925. “Nifty’s immediate support and resistance can be 17,600 and 18,200 respectively. While for Bank Nifty 37300 and 38200 may act as immediate support and resistance,” Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities, said. Read full story 8:08 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 Profit booking on cards “For the near term, 17970 followed by 18050 are the immediate term hurdles and we could see either some price-wise or a time-wise correction to relieve the overbought momentum setups. Hence, short-term traders can look to take some money off the table around the resistance and look for buying opportunities again on declines. The Bank Nifty index is on a roll and most of the shorts which were rolled from the December series are now out of the system. The trend continues to be positive and we continue with our positive bias and advise to keep a buy-on-decline approach for this sector. After a long time, the IT index witnessed some profit booking. On the daily chart, the Nifty IT index had formed a ‘Hanging Man’ candlestick pattern and has breached its short term support today. So in the near term, we expect some profit booking in this space.” ~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com 8:07 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 Number of demat accounts have more than doubled since March 2019: Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi What the markets and market-makers have achieved in the past two years is more than what they could do during the past two decades, as the number demat accounts have more than doubled to 7.7 crore as of November 2021 from 3.6 crore in March 2019, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday. Read full story 8:04 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 SXG Nifty tanks SGX Nifty was down deep in red on Thursday morning. Nifty futures were down 150 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic equities. 8:04 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb plunging more than 3% after ‘hawkish’ Fed minutes U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq plunging more than 3% in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected. Read full story