Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets were back in the bullish territory on Wednesday as Dalal Street remained volatile. S&P BSE Sensex soared 1,039 points or 1.86% to settle at 56,816 while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped 312 points or 1.87% to close at 16,975. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was down 9.77% to slip below 25 levels. Entering the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up more than 200 points hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade while global cues were favourable. NASDAQ zoomed 3.77%, followed by S&P 500 and the Dow Jones index.

The US Federal Reserve kickstarted the interest rate hike cycle with a quarter percentage point hike on Wednesday. Led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the members of the committee voted 8-1 in favour of lifting interest rates for the first increase since 2018. Jerome Powell said that the US economy is strong enough and capable of handling a tighter monetary policy. “The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 per cent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 per cent objective and the labor market to remain strong,” US Federal Reserve said. The central bank has suggested that the hike in interest rates is among the several that will come later this year.

