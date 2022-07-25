Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets are entering the new trading week on the back of massive gains registered last week when bulls asserted dominance. S&P BSE Sensex rose 4.3% last week to settle at 56,072 while the NSE Nifty 50 rallied 4.18% to end at 16,719 points. Bulls are propelled by returning foreign institutional investors. Ahead of Monday’s trade, SGX Nifty was down in the red, suggesting a flat to negative start to the day’s trade on Dalal Street. Global cues were largely weak after Wall Street closed in the red on Friday. Major Asian stock markets were trading with losses during the early hours of trade.

Sensex and Nifty have climbed higher repeatedly in the last week but, now, entering the monthly futures & options expiry week volatility could be on the cards. Further, the US Fed’s FOMC will once again attempt to tame inflation and the ongoing results season will keep investors on the edge of their seats. “The forthcoming week will be action-packed with activities. The FOMC meeting and press conference will take centre stage. While the rate hike is anticipated to be aggressive, market participants will attempt to interpret between the lines to assess the economy’s route,” said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities. So far bulls have been aided by the returning Foreign fund flows. FIIs have pumped in Rs 1,100 crore into domestic stocks so far this month. However, it will be interesting to see if FIIs will continue to buy as the US Fed meeting approaches.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates