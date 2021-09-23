Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty surges ahead of opening; US Federal Reserve signals tapering, rate hike soon

Global cues were positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ closed with gains. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets closed with marginal losses on Wednesday as global markets anticipated FOMC meeting outcome and Fed’s rolling back its bond-buying program. S&P BSE Sensex is currently at 58,927 while Nifty 50 is placed at 17,546. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks on Wednesday and closed with gains. Entering the weekly F&O expiry session, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ jumped higher, a move mirrored by Asian stock markets.

The Federal Reserve said it could start rolling back its monthly bond purchases as soon as November this year. The interest rate was kept steady at 0%, but the US central bank said that a rate hike could come sooner than expected. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell said that the tapering of its bond-buying program could end in mid-2022 as the FOMC preferred a gradual pace of tapering. The fed now projects inflation will remain marginally above its target for four years. GDP projects for the US economy have been trimmed to 5.9% as against 7% earlier. Fed’s statement lifted US stock markets higher.

