Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets rallied on Wednesday, snapping their two-day losing streak. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 547 points or 0.99% to settle at 55,816 while NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 157 points or 0.96% to end at 16,641. The up-move was charted just ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting and the monthly futures & options expiry session. With the US FOMC decision out of the way, SGX Nifty was up comfortably in the green, suggesting a continuation of yesterday’s move, however, volatility on F&O expiry can not be ruled out. Global cues were also supportive after Wall Street indices rallied sharply on Wednesday.
The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday decided to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points. This was the second 75 bps hike undertaken by the FOMC for the second meeting straight as Jerome Powell and co. tackle inflation. Another hike has also not been ruled out by the Fed Chair while he brushed away claims on the US being in a recession. Experts believe FOMC’s move was discounted by markets already, however, the comments made by Powell have uplifted sentiments. “FED through its commentary has made markets believe that this interest rate upcycle may not last long contrary to what was estimated before. This may have positive implications for equities globally,” said Siddarth Bhamre – Head of Research at Religare Broking.
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to start in green on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry, as suggested by trends SGX Nifty. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for July were ruling at 16,761.50, up 99.50 points or 0.6 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say that India has been in a rally during the last one and half months assuming that much is factored in the price. “The market has not factored in a recession as valuation continues to trade marginally above the long-term trend. Value buying should be the essence of investment till the risk of a recession subsides,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said. Read full story
After showing weakness with range-bound action in the last couple of sessions, the NSE Nifty 50 shifted into a sharp upside bounce on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 157 points. After opening on a negative note, the market slipped into further weakness soon after the initial hours of trade. It later shifted into a sustainable upside recovery from the day's low of 16438 levels. The upside momentum continued for rest of the session and Nifty finally closed near the highs.
Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Thursday, monthly F&O expiry, amid strong global cues, hinted early SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading 99 points, or 0.59% higher at 16,782.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start. “Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed meet in early trades. Besides, the scheduled expiry of the July month derivatives contract and earnings announcements would keep the participants busy,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking. Globally, Tokyo stocks opened higher, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve announced another 75 bps interest rate hike.
India’s mom-and-pop investors are facing testing times. During a pandemic-era surge in the stock market, millions poured their savings into equities, drawing on advice from unauthorized financial advisers and social media “gurus” to help identify the next big ticket. But a recent slide in stock values has laid bare the dangers of India’s lax capital market regulations. Many amateur retail investors, especially the young, sought to make a quick buck by consulting informal groups on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. Recourse for investments gone awry is limited: In India, fines for everything from insider trading to wire fraud are a fraction of those imposed in some western nations.
“Nifty is expected to test its previous high of 16752 and momentum can take us to 16800 in today’s expiry. Bank Nifty can witness further short covering above 37000,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month and Chair Jerome Powell said a similar move was possible again, rejecting speculation that the US economy is in recession. Policy makers, facing the hottest cost pressures in 40 years, lifted the target for the federal funds rate on Wednesday to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. That takes the cumulative June-July increase to 150 basis points — the steepest since the price-fighting era of Paul Volcker in the early 1980s.
Stocks extended a rally Thursday, bonds rose and the dollar held losses as the prospect of a slower pace of Federal Reserve monetary tightening filtered across global markets. Shares climbed in Japan, Australia and South Korea, though the gains were more modest than in the US, where the S&P 500 rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had its best day since 2020. US equity futures dipped. The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a second month, said such a move is possible again and reiterated its commitment to fighting inflation. But Chair Jerome Powell added the pace of hikes will slow at some point and the Fed will set policy meeting-by-meeting, avoiding explicit guidance on hike increments.