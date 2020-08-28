Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for indices; US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low

Financials and auto stocks received continued support on the stock exchanges lifting the benchmarks higher.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 18 points higher on Friday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic indices. Sensex and Nifty enter Friday’s trading session on the back of a five-day gaining streak that has seen them gain over 2% each. Financials and auto stocks received continued support on the stock exchanges lifting the benchmarks higher. Analysts believe that the US Fed’s move to focus on employment more than inflation is something that will steer the stock markets today. The immediate hurdle for Nifty remains 11,600 after which market participants have been expecting a slight pause in the up move.

In an effort to boost employment, The Federal Reserve of the United States of America on Thursday announced a policy shift that will keep interest rates low. The Fed will seek to achieve inflation averaging 2% over time. The new statement also pledges to make sure employment does not fall short of the broad-based and inclusive goal. Unemployment in the United States has been rising rapidly, nudged by the coronavirus pandemic. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that his aim is to create a strong labour market even if food prices rise.

