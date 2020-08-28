Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for indices; US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 18 points higher on Friday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic indices. Sensex and Nifty enter Friday’s trading session on the back of a five-day gaining streak that has seen them gain over 2% each. Financials and auto stocks received continued support on the stock exchanges lifting the benchmarks higher. Analysts believe that the US Fed’s move to focus on employment more than inflation is something that will steer the stock markets today. The immediate hurdle for Nifty remains 11,600 after which market participants have been expecting a slight pause in the up move.
In an effort to boost employment, The Federal Reserve of the United States of America on Thursday announced a policy shift that will keep interest rates low. The Fed will seek to achieve inflation averaging 2% over time. The new statement also pledges to make sure employment does not fall short of the broad-based and inclusive goal. Unemployment in the United States has been rising rapidly, nudged by the coronavirus pandemic. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that his aim is to create a strong labour market even if food prices rise.
Highlights
"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy with positive bias. Similar type of movement is likely to continue in the coming sessions. One needs to be cautious about the longs, as there is a possibility of sharp trigger of downward correction from the highs. Immediate supports to be watched at 11450. The next resistance is placed at 11620-650 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The Centre on Thursday presented two options before the states to bridge their estimated goods and services tax (GST) revenue shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore (after taking into consideration the compensation cess fund) in FY21, both involving the states themselves borrowing from the market in the year. The loans will be serviced via the proceeds of the relevant compensation cess, which will apply on the specified demerit goods for a year or more beyond the current end date of FY22.
Read full story
The board of GMR Infrastructure (GIL) on Thursday approved a corporate restructuring exercise that will see the flagship infrastructure firm retain only the airport business listed as a separate entity. The remaining verticals –energy, EPC and urban infrastructure — will be carved out and housed in GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL). At present, both GPUIL and GMR Power Infra, that housed the energy business, are units of GIL.
Read full story
Stock Market in the United States ended mixed on Thursday. Dow Jones was up along with S&P 500 while the NASDAQ ended with losses. Major Asian stock markets were trading with gains on Friday morning. Shanghai Composite was up 0.31% while Hang Seng was up 0.69%. TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were up in the green and so were KOSDAQ and KOSPI.
The United States Federal Reserve on Thirsday announced a radical policy shift that will see it keep interest rates low for a longer period and focsu on employment. The Federal Reserve will aim to keep average inflation at 2%.