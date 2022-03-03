Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open gap-up, mirroring global cues; US Fed moves towards rate hike

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets saw the return of bears on Wednesday as headline indices closed the previous session in the red. S&P BSE Sensex ended 778 points or 1.38% lower at 55,468 while the NSE Nifty 50 erased 187 points to 1.12% to settle at 16,605. Volatility was just above 29 levels. Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading in the positive territory signalling a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were also positive after Wall Street equity indices ended in the green. Asian stock indices were moving higher during the early hours of trade on Thursday.
Making fighting inflation his primary task, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, on Wednesday, signalled the central bank would start raising rates this month despite uncertainties stemming from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Powell, in his remarks to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, reiterated the core Fed narrative that high inflation and an “extremely tight” labour market warrant higher interest rates. The US Fed Chair said that he is inclined to propose a 25 basis point rate hike later this month. The rate of inflation in the US has scaled a 40-year high.
After showing massive upside recovery from the lows on Monday, Nifty slipped into weakness amidst a range movement on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 187 points. A small body of positive candle was formed at the lows with upper and lower shadow, which indicate a formation of Doji or high wave-type candle pattern. Technically, this market action displays high volatility in the market. Normally, a formation of such candles after a reasonable up-move or down move could signal impending trend reversals.
Asian shares were trying to rally on Thursday after reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve helped Wall Street bounce, even as the war in Ukraine sent oil and commodity prices spiralling ever higher in a grim omen for global inflation.
“India VIX continues to be at a higher level around 30 which indicates that volatility could continue to remain high in the short term. On the flipside, 16400 and 16200 are the immediate supports for the index to watch out for. Wednesday's correction in the index was mainly led by the banking space which has seen underperformance in last couple of sessions. On the flipside, the Metal space outperformed on back of rising international commodity prices. Day traders are advised to look for such a thematic approach which is outperforming the market and trade in such pockets with proper risk management,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
SGX Nifty was in the green on Thursday morning. Nifty futures along with global cues were suggesting a positive start to the day's trade.
Ajay Tyagi, the outgoing chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), had a piece of advice for his successor Madhabi Puri Buch, who took charge on Wednesday. “No day is a dull day here. I was telling Madhabi whosoever is the new chairperson will feel the challenges and that is the way the capital markets are.”