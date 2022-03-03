Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open gap-up, mirroring global cues; US Fed moves towards rate hike

Live

Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading in the positive territory signalling a positive start to the day's trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets saw the return of bears on Wednesday as headline indices closed the previous session in the red. S&P BSE Sensex ended 778 points or 1.38% lower at 55,468 while the NSE Nifty 50 erased 187 points to 1.12% to settle at 16,605. Volatility was just above 29 levels. Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading in the positive territory signalling a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were also positive after Wall Street equity indices ended in the green. Asian stock indices were moving higher during the early hours of trade on Thursday.

Making fighting inflation his primary task, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, on Wednesday, signalled the central bank would start raising rates this month despite uncertainties stemming from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Powell, in his remarks to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, reiterated the core Fed narrative that high inflation and an “extremely tight” labour market warrant higher interest rates. The US Fed Chair said that he is inclined to propose a 25 basis point rate hike later this month. The rate of inflation in the US has scaled a 40-year high.

