Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain volatile on weekly F&O expiry amid negative global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 57 points or 0.32% lower at 18,103 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red, with South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.57%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.20% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.25%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained closed on Thursday. The US market ended the overnight session in red after US Fed hiked interest rate by 25 bps– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 0.8%, S&P 500 plunged 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.46%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 57.8 points or 0.32% to 18,089.85 and BSE Sensex plunged 161.41 points or 0.26% to 61,193.3. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 39.4 points 0.09% to 43,312.7 and Nifty IT plunged 281.25 points or 1% to 27,743.75.
