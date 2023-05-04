Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower on F&O expiry; US Fed hikes key rate, Adani Ent Q4 results eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 57 points or 0.32% lower at 18,103. Asian markets were trading mostly in red and the US market ended the overnight session in red after US Fed hiked interest rate by 25 bps.

The US market ended the overnight session in red after US Fed hiked interest rate by 25 bps– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 0.8%, S&P 500 plunged 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.46%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain volatile on weekly F&O expiry amid negative global cues.