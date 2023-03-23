Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may fall as Wall Street tanks on Fed rate hike; volatility expected on F&O expiry

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30 pts or 0.17% lower at 17,128 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were mostly trading flat while US indices ended session deeply in red.

The US market ended the overnight session in negative territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking 1.63%, S&P 500 plunging 1.65% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling 1.60%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain volatile on F&O expiry. The US Federal Reserve hiked the key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday as expected. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30 pts or 0.17% lower at 17,128 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were mostly trading flat with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.03%, South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.27% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanking 0.45%. The US market ended the overnight session in negative territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking 1.63%, S&P 500 plunging 1.65% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling 1.60%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 44.40 pts or 0.26% to 17,151.90 and BSE Sensex climbed 139.91 pts or 0.24% to 58,214.59. The sectoral indices ended mostly in green. Bank Nifty rose 104.35 pts or 0.26% to 39,999.05, Nifty Financial Services climbed 0.32%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.83%, Nifty IT was up 0.19% and Nifty Pharma surged 1.04%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:13 (IST) 23 Mar 2023 SGX Nifty trades in red The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30 pts or 0.17% lower at 17,128 in the early morning trade.