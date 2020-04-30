Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher, RIL, HUL in focus; US Fed keeps interest rates near zero

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for the Sensex and Nifty with 196 points or 2.06 gain.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled with gains on Wednesday. BSE Sensex ended at 32,720.16, up 605.64 points or 1.89 per cent. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled above 9,550-mark, gaining 173 points or 1.84 per cent. After a two day US Federal Reserve policy meeting, the central bank kept the interest rates near zero and promised to expand emergency programs to help the battered economy. Asian stock markets were set to gain on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s rally after positive trial results of an experimental coronavirus treatment, a US Federal Reserve pledge to shore up the economy and a jump in oil prices. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 2.02%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.2%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged on hopes for an effective coronavirus treatment prompted a broad rally and helped investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.21%, the S&P 500 gained 2.66% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.57%.

The head of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday dashed lingering hopes for a fast rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, saying the U.S. economy could feel the weight of consumer fear and social distancing for a year or more in a prolonged climb from a deepening hole, Reuters reported. In its policy statement on Wednesday, the Fed left its benchmark overnight lending rate in a target range of 0% to 0.25% and repeated a vow to use its “full range of tools” to shore up the economy amid what it now says are “considerable risks” over the medium term, perhaps a year or more.

