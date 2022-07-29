Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls ran riot on Dalal Street on Thursday — the monthly futures & options expiry session. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,041 points or 1.87% to settle at 56,857 while the NSE Nifty 50 soared 287 points or 1.73% to end at 16,929. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was down 1.62% on the closing bell, holding at 17 levels. Entering the week’s final trading session, bulls were not looking to settle down as SGX Nifty skyrocketed nearly 200 points during the early hours of trade. Global cues were largely positive after Wall Street edged higher. All Asian stock markets, except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, mirrored the up-move.

The US economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, data showed on Thursday. Although US President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chai Jerome Powell have both denied that US Economy is in a recession data paints a weak picture and fits the definition of a technical recession. The US GDP contracted by 0.9% in the quarter under review, which was not on expected lines. However, Wall Street did not mind the second quarter of economic decline as Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 closed with gains.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates