Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls ran riot on Dalal Street on Thursday — the monthly futures & options expiry session. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,041 points or 1.87% to settle at 56,857 while the NSE Nifty 50 soared 287 points or 1.73% to end at 16,929. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was down 1.62% on the closing bell, holding at 17 levels. Entering the week’s final trading session, bulls were not looking to settle down as SGX Nifty skyrocketed nearly 200 points during the early hours of trade. Global cues were largely positive after Wall Street edged higher. All Asian stock markets, except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, mirrored the up-move.
The US economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, data showed on Thursday. Although US President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chai Jerome Powell have both denied that US Economy is in a recession data paints a weak picture and fits the definition of a technical recession. The US GDP contracted by 0.9% in the quarter under review, which was not on expected lines. However, Wall Street did not mind the second quarter of economic decline as Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 closed with gains.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Sensex rallied 500 points on opening bell, regaining 57,300 while NSE Nifty 50 closed in on 17,100; Tata Steel was the top gainer on Sensex.
Sensex rises in pre-open session, nears 57,000 mark while Nifty 50 crossed 17,000.
“In India the big positive for the market is the FIIs reducing their selling substantially and even turning buyers for 8 days this month. The expected outperformance of financials has played out well. Q1 results indicate improving prospects for this segment. The short covering bounce in IT may continue in the near-term. If the ongoing market rally continues for some more time there is the danger of the market moving into overbought territory with the risk of vulnerability to correction,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“Nifty has formed a third back-to-back up-gap since July 15. None of the earlier two up-gaps have been filled so far suggesting the strength of the upward thrust. The large move up suggests that FPIs have now again started to come back into India in a big way as the uncertainty over rate hikes is behind us for the time being. 17092-17132 band is the next resistance for the Nifty while 16752 remains support for the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.
“Fortunately, India is more domestically focused than externally impacted. Demand drivers are mixed. Pockets of discretionary demand are doing very well (mobility, personal consumption), whereas some pockets like electronics seem to have stalled. In this environment we may well have some sideways movement for the next few quarters while the markets find a base level. Our expectation is that at the current level, risks are evenly balanced. Over the next three years, equity markets have more upside than downside. Once again, more money has been lost in timing the markets than in actual market falls. So, we advise clients to follow their asset allocation framework during these tumultuous times. Stay invested – it is never as bad as it looks.”
~Vineet Bagri, Managing Partner- TrustPlutus Wealth India
“US Stocks rallied post the rate hike decision taken by the US central bank. There was an apparent disconnect between what the central banker said and how markets responded. The rate hike was on expected lines and the talk in some corners of a 1% hike, which did not materialize, led to this relief rally. The US economy is on the brink of a recession as inflation slows consumer purchases and business activity. Although we have witnessed a strong rally today in our markets too, one needs to be watchful of the second quarter GDP reading released in the US. We also need to see the FPI flows over the next few weeks given the 75bps rate hike announced by the US Fed. In a major relief, July has seen minimal FPI outflows, the trajectory of which could change over the next few weeks.”
~Vineet Bagri, Managing Partner- TrustPlutus Wealth India
The Indian Rupee is likely to appreciate on Friday on the back of weak dollar, declining crude prices, positive domestic and equity markets. USDINR is in the correction zone and could head towards 79.30 while on the higher side, crossing 79.95 becomes challenging, according to analysts. Today, focus will be on the preliminary inflation number from the Euro zone and the core PCE index number from the US. In the previous session, rupee appreciated 26 paise to close at 79.65 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking a firm trend in the domestic equities. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.12 per cent at 106.58.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel on July 29, were left untouched by OMCs yet again. Prices have held steady for 68 days now across the country, except in Maharashtra. The most recent change in prices came for Maharashtra when the new state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier this month — a move that will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
The US economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter, signaling a technical recession. Fed funds futures pull back rate hike expectations. DXY and 10Y UST yields shed some ground while stocks and oil advanced. For USDINR, as per charts 79.35/40 zone acts as a support while 79.80 is a resistance.
~Kunal Sodhani, AVP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank
Bulls are likely to dominate Dalal Street on Friday as SGX Nifty skyrocketed nearly 200 points during the early hours of trade signalling that Indian benchmark indices are headed for a positive start on the week’s last trading day. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,041 points or 1.87% to settle at 56,857 while the NSE Nifty 50 soared 287 points or 1.73% to end at 16,929. “Earnings announcements would continue to trigger stock-specific volatility. As Nifty has surpassed the critical hurdle at 16,800, we’re now eyeing 17,400. Participants should continue with a positive bias and use any intermediate pause/dip to add quality names,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 may trade tepid on Friday, as suggested by trends SGX Nifty. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for July were trading flat with negative bias at 16,929.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex rallied 1,041 points or 1.87% to settle at 56,857 while the NSE Nifty 50 zoomed 287 points or 1.73% to end at 16,929. Analysts say positive cues from global markets following the Fed policy outcome, as well as domestic large caps’ upbeat earnings, drove the market rally. Read full story
Post three back-to-back negative expiries from April to June, the July series started amidst a pullback move around 15700. The market sentiment was negative as the stronger hands had short positions and the pullback from the lows did not witness broad market participation. However, the index recovered gradually and as the series progressed, the indices witnessed short covering and fresh buying interest as well which lifted the market higher and the Nifty ended the July series above 16900 with gains of over 7 per cent.
The short-term trend of Nifty has turned sharply on the upside. As per the theories of upside breakout of crucial resistance, unfilled opening gaps and the positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms are all indicating more upside ahead for the market. Next upside target to be watched around 17500 levels. Immediate support is placed at 16800-16750 levels.
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
SGX Nifty was up 200 points on Friday morning, suggesting bulls may continue to pull Dalal Street higher.
The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter, as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing. Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate after a 1.6% decline in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period.
US stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday as data showing a contraction in the U.S. economy for the second straight quarter raised investor speculation the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had thought. Most S&P 500 sectors gained, with utilities up the most, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes retreated. The decline in yields may suggest “that markets think the Fed will have to pivot and move rates lower at some point, maybe in the next 12-month period,” said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. “It does imply the pace of tightening will become more gradual going forward.”