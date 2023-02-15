Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity indices are likely to open in red, trends on SGX Nifty, Asian and US markets suggest. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 47.5 pts or 0.26% lower at 17,880.0. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex surged 600.42 points or 0.99% to 61,032.26 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 158.95 pts or 0.89% to 17,929.85. Sectoral indices ended mixed, Bank Nifty rose 0.89%, Nifty IT was up 0.99%, Nifty FMCG was up 1.03%, Nifty PSU Bank up 1.04% while Nifty Realty fell 1.84%. Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises shares jumped over 9% intraday after the company’s net profit rose to Rs 820 crore, compared to a Rs 12 crore loss in the same period the previous year.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Wednesday 15 February
“The Nifty opened on a positive note and continued to inch higher throughout the day to close around the highs for the day. It closed with gains of ~159 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has managed to close above the immediate hurdle zone of 17850 – 17900 which takes the bulls in a position of advantage. The hourly Bollinger bands have begun to expand indicating expansion in volatility and with prices trading along the upper band suggest that the positive momentum is likely to continue. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus both price and momentum indicators is suggesting further upside in the Index. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to test the upper end (18100) of the downward sloping channel from short term perspective.” – Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“The Nifty index witnessed strong buying momentum from the lower level and it surpassed the hurdle of 17900 on a closing basis. The index remains in a buy mode as long as it holds the support of 17700 on the downside. The momentum oscillator are in the strong buying zone which confirms the strength.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“The Bank Nifty index managed to hold the support of 41000 where the huggers open interest is built up on the put side. The index has surpassed the immediate hurdle of 41500 which had the highest open interest build up on the call side. The index next hurdle is at 42000 and once surpassed will witness sharp short covering towards 43000-43500 levels.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“USA reported its CPI number at 6.4% for the month of January which came in higher than the expected 6.2%. The inflation in the USA has been now declining for 8 months in a row but the pace of decline is not very encouraging. The core inflation also remains sticky at 5.6% vs 5.7% in previous months. The Fed in its latest meet had slowed the pace of rate hike to 25 bps but now with USA CPI inflation coming in higher than expected and the job market remaining strong, a stronger rate hike in the upcoming meet can’t be ruled out. Although the latest USA CPI print has not deteriorated but the sticky nature of it would keep the Fed and global central bankers on their toes.” – Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities.
The US markets concluded the overnight session mostly in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 pts or 0.46% to 34,089.27, S&P 500 dropped 1.16 pts or 0.03% to 4,136.13 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 68.36 pts or 0.57% higher at 11,960.15.
Asian markets were trading lower in early morning trade with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 8.63 pts or 0.26% to 3,284.65, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 346.41 pts or 1.64% to 20,767.06, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 42.35 pts or 0.16% to 27,559.95 and South Korea’s KOSPI sank 23.55 pts or 0.96% to 2,442.09.