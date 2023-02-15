08:40 (IST) 15 Feb 2023

Nifty to test upper end (18100) of the downward sloping channel

“The Nifty opened on a positive note and continued to inch higher throughout the day to close around the highs for the day. It closed with gains of ~159 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has managed to close above the immediate hurdle zone of 17850 – 17900 which takes the bulls in a position of advantage. The hourly Bollinger bands have begun to expand indicating expansion in volatility and with prices trading along the upper band suggest that the positive momentum is likely to continue. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus both price and momentum indicators is suggesting further upside in the Index. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to test the upper end (18100) of the downward sloping channel from short term perspective.” – Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.