09:00 (IST) 6 Mar 2023

Nifty to trade in range of 17700-17200

“On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty is in a pullback mode and currently retraced 38.2% of the fall from 18134 to 17255. We believe that there is more steam left to this pullback rally and hence it can extend higher till 17700 where resistance in the form of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level (17695) and the 20-day moving average (17703) is placed. Considering the sharp-up move in Friday’s trading session a consolidation cannot be ruled out. Overall, we expect the Nifty to trade in the range of 17700 – 17200 from a short-term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.