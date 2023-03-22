09:09 (IST) 22 Mar 2023

Nifty, Sensex may surge as Asian markets rise

“In tandem with upsurge in Asian markets, local equity indices are likely to edge higher in early trades Wednesday on the back of receding worries over the global banking sector. However, sideways movement could be seen ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision to trickle in later in the day today. The street widely expects Chairman Jerome Powell to lift the key rate by another 25 basis points to the range of 4.75-5% but there are too many uncertainties surrounding Fed's policy outlook after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. Technically, confirmation of strength for Nifty can be seen only above the 200- DMA at 17456 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.