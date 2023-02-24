scorecardresearch
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green on the last trading session of this week, global market trends suggest. The Nifty futures on Singaporean Exchange (SGX) were trading 53.50 pts or 0.30% higher 17,644.50 in the early morning trades. Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipping 0.73% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.15% and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.19%. The US markets ended the overnight session broadly higher with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 108.82 pts or 0.33% to 33,153.91, S&P 500 climbing 21.27 pts or 0.53% to 4,012.32 and tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 83.33 pts or 0.72%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43.05 pts or 0.25% to 17,511.25 and BSE Sensex plunged 139.18 pts or 0.23% to 59,605.80. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty rising 5.65 pts or 0.01% to close at 40,001.55. Nifty Auto dipped 0.06%, Nifty IT dropped 0.03%, Nifty PSU Bank gains 0.53% and Nifty Metal climbed 0.35%.

08:00 (IST) 24 Feb 2023
Nifty, Sensex concludes Thursday’s session in red

On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43.05 pts or 0.25% to 17,511.25 and BSE Sensex plunged 139.18 pts or 0.23% to 59,605.80. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty rising 5.65 pts or 0.01% to close at 40,001.55. Nifty Auto dipped 0.06%, Nifty IT dropped 0.03%, Nifty PSU Bank gains 0.53% and Nifty Metal climbed 0.35%.

07:58 (IST) 24 Feb 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipping 0.73% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.15% and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.19%.

07:58 (IST) 24 Feb 2023
US stock indices end higher

The US markets ended the overnight session broadly higher with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 108.82 pts or 0.33% to 33,153.91, S&P 500 climbing 21.27 pts or 0.53% to 4,012.32 and tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 83.33 pts or 0.72%.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 07:56 IST