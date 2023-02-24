Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in green; US markets end higher, Asian shares trade mixed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43.05 pts or 0.25% to 17,511.25 and BSE Sensex plunged 139.18 pts or 0.23% to 59,605.80.

The US markets ended the overnight session broadly higher with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 108.82 pts or 0.33% to 33,153.91, S&P 500 climbing 21.27 pts or 0.53% to 4,012.32 and tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 83.33 pts or 0.72%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green on the last trading session of this week, global market trends suggest. The Nifty futures on Singaporean Exchange (SGX) were trading 53.50 pts or 0.30% higher 17,644.50 in the early morning trades.