Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in red amid negative cues; Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank shares in focus

Domestic indices may open in the red territory on Wednesday amid negative global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 60 pts or 0.34% lower at 17,514.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.27%, Asia Dow dropping 0.75% while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.16%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng remained closed on Wednesday. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59%, S&P 500 plunged 0.58% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.52%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 38.30 pts or 0.22% to 17,398.05 and BSE Sensex climbed 114.92 pts or 0.19% to 59,106.44. Bank Nifty surged 204.40 pts or 0.50% to 40,813.05.