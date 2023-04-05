Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in the red territory on Wednesday amid negative global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 60 pts or 0.34% lower at 17,514.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1.27%, Asia Dow dropping 0.75% while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.16%. China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng remained closed on Wednesday. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59%, S&P 500 plunged 0.58% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.52%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 38.30 pts or 0.22% to 17,398.05 and BSE Sensex climbed 114.92 pts or 0.19% to 59,106.44. Bank Nifty surged 204.40 pts or 0.50% to 40,813.05.
