Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty may open in the green this morning amid positive global cues as hinted by the SGX Nifty which is trading in the positive territory, up 29 points. Nifty futures are 0.16% higher on the Singaporean exchange, currently at 18,058. Wall Street was closed for trading on Monday as a result of the Christmas holiday and will resume today. On Friday, the US indices ended higher, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 settling up by over 0.5% each and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21%. The Asia-Pacific markets are broadly trading in the green on Tuesday, barring Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which is 0.44% lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite add 0.4% each, while South Korea’s KOSPI gains 0.49%.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of only one stock/security on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,285.74 crore on Monday, 26 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“A long bull candle was formed with minor upper shadow on the daily chart, that has placed beside the long negative candle of previous session. Technically, this pattern signal a counter attack of bulls after a sharp weakness.
After the downside breakout of crucial support of ascending trend line at 18100 levels on Friday, the Nifty showing immediate upside bounces on Monday without follow-through sell off could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. A sustainable move above 18100-18150 levels is likely to be considered as a false downside breakout of TL and that could have more positive impact on the market ahead. Immediate support is at 17800 levels.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Oil prices rose in light trade on Tuesday on concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil. Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1%. – Reuters
'USDINR spot closed 21 paise lower at 82.65, on the back of risk on sentiments and exporter selling into the year. end. Till end of this, we could see Rupee strengthen a bit against the US Dollar, possibly towards 82.35/40 levels. An overal range of 82.35 and 82.85 expected on spot.'
– Anindya Banerjee, VP – Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities
