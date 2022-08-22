Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets enter the fresh week of trade after having tumbled more than 1% each on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex dived 651 points or 1.08% to settle at 59,646 points while NSE Nifty 50 index was down 198 points or 1.10% to end at 17,758. However, despite the sharp fall on Friday, headline indices managed to register weekly gains. Entering the fresh week of trade, SGX Nifty was trading with losses, suggesting a weak start for Dalal Street. Global cues were also negative. Wall Street indices closed with losses on Friday and Asian stock markets mirrored the fall with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Kospi, KOSDAQ, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX all in the red.

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a discussion paper on payment charges, the Ministry of Finance clarified that UPI service will not be charged. It was clarified that the concerns of UPI service providers for cost recovery would have to be met through other means. “UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means,” the finance ministry said in a tweet. Earlier last week the RBI had sought feedback from the stakeholders and the public on charges levied on payment services including debit and credit cards.

Live Updates

08:27 (IST) 22 Aug 2022 Buy these two stocks for gains while Nifty forms bearish pattern on daily charts, support at 17500 NSE Nifty 50 index on the daily chart is moving in a higher high higher bottom formation from the past two months and has given approximately 17 per cent returns in a very short span of time. The RSI reading above 80 levels on the daily chart is an alarm sign for bulls as we may see a dip or a correction in the prices soon. The MACD indicator has also reached above its previous high levels and the distance between its lines of polarity has increased significantly. Read full story 08:07 (IST) 22 Aug 2022 Petrol and diesel price August 22: Fuel cost unchanged; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here The price of petrol and diesel has been left unchanged for more than three months by OMCs on August 22. The most recent price reduction had come in Maharashtra when the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month. The cut in VAT is likely to cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Read full story 08:06 (IST) 22 Aug 2022 Consumption-oriented sectors in focus “Nifty post sharp bounce recently is now likely to consolidate in near term post hawkish commentary by US Fed and in absence of any new trigger. The earnings season is over but festive season is about to begin which is expected to be normal after two years. This should auger well for consumption-oriented sectors and should keep the overall momentum positive in the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services . 07:53 (IST) 22 Aug 2022 Freebies are never ‘free’, says RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal Freebies are never ‘free’ and political parties promising such dole-outs must be required to make the financing plans for such programmes and related trade-offs clear to voters, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday. In an interview to PTI, Goyal said: “”Freebies are never free… specially harmful are subsidies that distort prices.” Stressing that freebies hurt production and resource allocation and imposes large indirect costs, such as the water table falling in Punjab due to free electricity, Goyal said such freebies come at the cost of low-quality health, education, air and water that hurt poor the most. Read full story 07:53 (IST) 22 Aug 2022 UPI Payment Charges Latest News: UPI to remain free. Modi Govt not considering any charges on UPI services The Government is not considering any charges on UPI services, the Ministry of Finance today clarified. The Ministry said that the concerns of the UPI service providers for cost recovery would have to be met through other means. It also noted that UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. Read full story