Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening; Mubadala could invest $1 bln in Reliance Retail, report claims

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After taking a breather on Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty are now staring at a flat to positive opening with the SGX Nifty trading 20 points higher. Domestic benchmark indices closed flat with a negative bias on Tuesday after crossing the crucial hurdle of 11,300 for a brief period. Banking and finance stocks, along with pharma and FMCG were under pressure while auto, IT stocks surged. Analysts say that equity markets could remain range-bound in the coming sessions with eyes glued on global cues. September continues to remain the worst month for Sensex and Nifty since May.

Mukesh Ambani could soon get another Jio Platform investor to pour money into Reliance Retail. Abu Dhabi’s state-run fund, Mubadala Investment is in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in the Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail, Reuters reported. India’s richest man has already secured around $1.8 billion in the past few weeks from KKR & Co and Silver Lake Partners for his retail ventures. Mubadala Investment has already invested $1.2 billion in Jio Platforms. Reports claim that Reliance Retail could see an identical list of investors who recently pushed over $20 billion into Jio Platforms.

