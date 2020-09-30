Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening; Mubadala could invest $1 bln in Reliance Retail, report claims

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After taking a breather on Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty are now staring at a flat to positive opening with the SGX Nifty trading 20 points higher.
Analysts say that equity markets could remain range-bound in the coming sessions with eyes glued on global cues
Domestic benchmark indices closed flat with a negative bias on Tuesday after crossing the crucial hurdle of 11,300 for a brief period. Banking and finance stocks, along with pharma and FMCG were under pressure while auto, IT stocks surged. Analysts say that equity markets could remain range-bound in the coming sessions with eyes glued on global cues. September continues to remain the worst month for Sensex and Nifty since May.
Mukesh Ambani could soon get another Jio Platform investor to pour money into Reliance Retail. Abu Dhabi’s state-run fund, Mubadala Investment is in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in the Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail, Reuters reported. India’s richest man has already secured around $1.8 billion in the past few weeks from KKR & Co and Silver Lake Partners for his retail ventures. Mubadala Investment has already invested $1.2 billion in Jio Platforms. Reports claim that Reliance Retail could see an identical list of investors who recently pushed over $20 billion into Jio Platforms.
"The short term trend of Nifty is positive with range bound movement. Further consolidation or narrow range movement is likely in the next 1-2 sessions with volatile intraday swings. Immediate support is placed 11180 and a sustainable move above 11250 levels could pull Nifty towards the next 11300-11400 range for the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in the retail division of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, two sources told Reuters, as investor interest in the Indian company surges. Reliance Retail is on a fund raising spree and has secured around $1.8 billion in the past few weeks from KKR & Co and Silver Lake Partners. Reliance, controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has approached investors, who collectively pumped more than $20 billion into its Jio Platforms digital business this year, to take stakes in its retail business, which has nearly 12,000 stores and sells everything from groceries and electronics to fashion and shoes.
"Nifty corrected due to profit booking after two consecutive sessions of upside move. The benchmark index traded in range bound territory of 11200 to 11300 without much participation from large cap constituents. Technically, the Nifty has resistance at 11290 level which is a 50% retracement level of its recent down move. So any close above this level may see good spurt in the Nifty up to the level of 11415 to 11500 while down side support comes at 11100," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.
A strong demand for gold as a safe-haven asset is likely to continue at least until the global economy is back on a solid recovery path, according to markets data provider Refinitiv. “Central banks around the globe have come out with unprecedented stimulus to counter the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest rates have been kept either at historical low levels or in negative territory to create demand in the financial system and to stimulate growth,” Refinitiv Senior Metals Analyst Debajit Saha said on Tuesday.
In order to make room for another tranche of ‘stimulus’ without letting the fiscal deficit for FY21 widen beyond 7-8% of GDP, the Centre has extended the curbs on certain regular, not-so-unavoidable budgetary expenditure to the third quarter. “With a view to managing the cash flows, it has been decided to retain and continue with the same expenditure management measures, stipulated for Q1 and Q2, for Q3,” the finance ministry said in an office memorandum to other ministries and departments.
"After showing a fine upside bounce in the last couple of sessions, Nifty shifted into a consolidation with volatility on Tuesday and closed the day on a slight negative note. A small negative candle was formed with lower shadow and the opening upside gap has been filled completely. This indicate minor profit booking at the highs. Nifty is placed at the immediate resistance of trend line, as per change in polarity at 11240 and has struggled to sustain above that area on Tuesday. The complete filling of opening upside gap also signal a possibility of more consolidation with negative bias in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
A consortium comprising Haryana-based Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Mumbai-based Big Charter and Abu Dhabi’s Imperial Capital Investments has requested lenders to Jet Airways for more time to submit a better bid. FE learned that lenders have given both bidders a week to submit revised bids. The second suitor is a consortium of Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.
Market analysts for the past few weeks have been telling investors that global cues coming from US would move markets as the United States decide who will sit in the Oval Office for the next four years. "The global cues were muted ahead of the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, which would show who has an edge in the elections," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.