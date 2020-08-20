Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks, hinting a gap-down opening; US Fed concerned about Covid-19’s economic impact

KOSDAQ was deep in red, down 3% while Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 too were trading with losses.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading down deep in the red, slipping 150 points, hinting at a negative opening for the domestic equity markets. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Thursday’s trading session on the back of a three-day gaining spree. BSE Sensex was surging yesterday but trimmed gains in the closing hours, while Nifty 50 managed to close above the 11,400 mark. Asian stock markets were trading deep in the red on Thursday morning. KOSDAQ of South Korea was deep in red, down 3% while Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 too were trading with losses.

The Federal Open Market Committee of the US Fed, expressed concern about the economy of the United States of America, minutes of their last meeting show. Members of the committee were seen casting a shadow of doubt when it came to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy. The meeting, held in the last week of July, is when the Federal Reserve decided to keep the rates unchanged. The FOMC members stressed on the need for another stimulus package by the US government.

