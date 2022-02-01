Budget 2022 Share Market Live: SGX Nifty hints at strong start for Sensex, Nifty; Will Budget propel D-St?

Live

Union Budget 2022 Market Reaction Live, Budget 2022 Live, Sensex, Nifty Live News: SGX Nifty was up more than 150 points on Tuesday morning.

Share Market on Budget 20222 Live Updates: Domestic markets rallied on Monday as bulls returned to Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex closed 813.94 points or 1.42% higher to settle at 58,014 while NSE Nifty 50 added 237.9 points or 1.39% to end at 17,339. Ahead of the day’s trade, SGX Nifty was up more than 150 points hinting at a strong start to the day’s trade ahead of the Union Budget. Global cues were positive after Wall Street equity indices rallied on Monday. Asian markets were also in the green during the early hours of Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today in the parliament. The Finance Minister will lay out the policy roadmap for India as the country attempts to maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy in the world. Market participants will keep an eye on what the government will announce on the privatization front and will the government reduce taxes. Earlier yesterday, the finance ministry released the economic survey where the growth for the next fiscal year has been pegged at 8-8.5%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to start her budget speech around 11 AM today.