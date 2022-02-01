Budget 2022 Share Market Live: SGX Nifty hints at strong start for Sensex, Nifty; Will Budget propel D-St?

Share Market on Budget 20222 Live Updates: Domestic markets rallied on Monday as bulls returned to Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex closed 813.94 points or 1.42% higher to settle at 58,014 while NSE Nifty 50 added 237.9 points or 1.39% to end at 17,339. Ahead of the day’s trade, SGX Nifty was up more than 150 points hinting at a strong start to the day’s trade ahead of the Union Budget. Global cues were positive after Wall Street equity indices rallied on Monday. Asian markets were also in the green during the early hours of Tuesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today in the parliament. The Finance Minister will lay out the policy roadmap for India as the country attempts to maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy in the world. Market participants will keep an eye on what the government will announce on the privatization front and will the government reduce taxes. Earlier yesterday, the finance ministry released the economic survey where the growth for the next fiscal year has been pegged at 8-8.5%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to start her budget speech around 11 AM today.
After sustaining above the important uptrend line support as per daily and weekly chart around 16800-16900 levels recently, the upside movement in the market was expected as per its recent past movement. If the market fails to sustain the upside momentum in the short term, then one may expect Nifty to retest the lower support. Key economic event of Union Budget is on 1st of Feb and this event is expected to bring high volatility in the market. There is a possibility of 1-2% swing movements in Nifty on either side, as happened in the past during this event.
~ HDFC Securities
The stock price started its down move from 623 (June 2017) to 52 (March 2020), making series of Lower Tops & Lower Bottoms.
During the move the stock continuously traded below averages and Super trend was in Negative mode. Value buying followed and the stock made a high of 203 in Aug 2021, forming a series of higher bottom formations. Super trend turned positive.
From Aug 2021 to Jan 2022 most of the time the stock traded in a range of (130-170 area). A Weekly Bullish candle, supported by volumes has been formed.
Target: Rs 300
BUY AREA (159-154)-149-(146-143)
STOP LOSS 124
~ Bharat Gala, President – Technical Research, Ventura Securities
Indian equities significantly outperformed global benchmarks, as the S&P BSE SENSEX slipped just 0.4% in January, faring significantly better than both international and regional equity benchmarks. The S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50, which measures stocks that rank 51 to 100 in the S&P BSE LargeMidCap by market capitalization, was our sole Indian size range to start the year with a positive return, finishing up 39 bps
~ S&P Dow Jones Indices
On the last 5 Union Budgets, the Nifty 50 index has fallen on three occasions and risen on two. Nifty 50 was down 0.1% in 2018 and was up 0.6% on 2019 Union Budget day. On the day Union Budget was presented in July 2019, Nifty was down 1.1% and in 2020 the index was down 2.5%. In 2021, the last Union Budget, Nifty 50 rallied 4.7%.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Tuesday, ahead of Union Budget 2022 presentation. Nifty futures were trading 157 points or 0.90 per cent up at 17,505.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex closed 813.94 points or 1.42% higher to settle at 58,014 while NSE Nifty 50 added 237.9 points or 1.39% to end at 17,339. The market will closely watch the developments during the budget session and react accordingly.
“The upward bias was also supported by firm global cues and the economic survey report that has pegged a strong GDP growth for FY23. On intraday charts, the Nifty has maintained a higher bottom formation which also supports the uptrend. For the bulls, 17425 would be the important breakout level to watch. And if the market manages to trade above the same, we can expect a quick uptrend rally up to 17475-17550. On the flip side, trading below 17250 could trigger further weakness up to 17100/17050 levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
“Nifty finds support around 17100 while 17900 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 37550 while 39250 will act as resistance,” IIFL Securities said.
SGX Nifty was sitting in the green on Tuesday morning. Nifty futures on Singapore exchange were up 161 points, suggesting a strong start to the day's trade.
“On the volatility front, India VIX has remained higher near to 21 levels. While we expect volatility to remain higher ahead of Union Budget and ongoing result season, move below 18 may provide fresh upside bias for equities. However, we expect this to subside post Budget. Sectorally, we believe BFSI and auto stocks will exhibit outperformance in the near term,” said ICICI Direct.
FY23 GDP forecast at 8-8.5% ahead Union Budget to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman enthused Indian markets. Nifty rose smartly on Jan 31 but ended up making a doji like pattern after a rise and made a triple top on an intra day basis. Advance decline ratio remains positive. The high of 17410 needs to be breached in which case 17485 is the next resistance while 17208 could act as a support. However based on Budget pronouncements, the band of Nifty could widen.
~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
The market will closely watch the developments during the budget session and react accordingly. Nifty has managed to hold above its key level of 17,000 mark for last few days. Markets are likely to remain volatile tomorrow and 17,000 would be a key level to continue the bullishness. Some of the sectors that would remain in focus ahead of the budget tomorrow are Capital Goods, Infra, housing, Real Estate, PSU Banks, etc.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services