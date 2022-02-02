Share Market LIVE: Sensex touches 59,300 on opening, Nifty breaches 17,700, may rally to 17,780

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices soared higher on Wednesday as bulls remained in control on Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 450 points or 0.75% to breach the 59,300 levels while Nifty 50 index was above 17,700, up 0.74% or 132 points. Bank Nifty was up more than 1% nearing the 39,000 mark, broader markets mirrored the up-move. ITC was the top Sensex gainer on opening bell, up 2%, followed by Power Grid Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv. Tech Mahindra was down nearly 4%, accompanied by Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, and Larsen & Toubro. India VIX was down in red.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget yesterday and the focus remained on long-term growth and capital expenditure. The Finance Minister provided a much-awaited update on the LIC IPO. The public issue of the Life Insurance company will come soon. The Union Budget was cheered by Dalal Street that closed near the day’s high. The government has set four priorities in the Union Budget: PM GatiShakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, and financing of investments. The divestment target has, however, been brought down significantly from recent targets to just Rs 65,000 crore.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Sensex zoomed nearly 500 points minutes into the day's trade, regaining 59,300 levels. Nifty 50 was up 140 points to breach the 17,700 levels.
“Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX nifty. US markets closed in green yesterday. On the other side European markets are also giving positive signals. Majority of the Asian markets are also trading in green. Back home, Indian equity benchmarks gave a thumbs up to the Union Budget on Tuesday, ending the session on a positive note for the second straight session. There will be some reaction in power stocks as the power ministry data showed that India’s power consumption grew marginally at 2.6 percent year-on-year in January to 112.67 billion units (BU), showing the impact of local restrictions imposed by states amid the third wave of COVID-19. Power consumption in the entire January last year was 109.76 BU, which was 4.4 percent higher than 105.15 BU in January 2020,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
Sensex regained the 59,000 mark as the pre-open session began, gaining more than 300 points. Nifty 50 was down in the red, hovering around 17,500.
BSE-listed companies such as Housing Development Finance Corporation, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, Jubilant Foodworks, Indian Overseas Bank, Zee Entertainment, M&M Financial Services, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gillette India, Sheela Foam and Timken India are among the companies that will announce their December quarter results today.
“Nifty finds support around 17300 while 17900 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 37750 while 39250 will act as resistance.”
~ IIFL Securities
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on February 2 across the country. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
“Our target two of 17,780 expected today. Look to book partial profits around this level. Long view initiated on Tuesday which was panic low day of 16,837. Breakout in Bank Nifty placed at 38,850 which can push the index upto 40,000. Private Banks back in action,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Given that we are on the cusp of election season, the Union Budget for FY23 doesn’t seem to pander to any instinctual populism or tactical dole-outs to any target audience. Instead, we have a solid workman-like budget announcement with a singular focus seemingly on government spending to boost the supply side of the economy namely an investment and capital expenditure push. Growth has been prioritized with realistic fiscal deficit targets. The last one year has been a demonstration of the fact that buoyancy in growth and hence tax collections are a better solution to get a hold on fiscal deficit rather than to target the deficit itself for what it is. From that perspective prioritizing growth and recalibrating the glide path of fiscal deficit is not only likely to energize some so-called “old economy” sectors engendering tag-along private sector Capex but also likely to find favor with the equity markets; even as bond markets might witness some uptick in yields.
“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with high volatility. The upside momentum seems to have strengthened in the last few sessions and this could be continued in coming sessions. The next upside levels to be watched around 17800-17900 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17460 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
“The public issue of the LIC is expected shortly,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget speech on Tuesday. The government has cut down the divestment target for the current fiscal year to Rs 78,000 crore — largely dependent on the IPO of LIC.
SGX Nifty was up in the green on Wednesday morning. Nifty futures soared more than 100 points, hinting at a positive start to the day's trade.
Adhering to fiscal restraint and openness, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday used the Budget for 2022-23 to reassert the view held by the Narendra Modi government in the face of the ongoing pandemic that elevated public capex would herald a virtuous cycle of investment and income generation. She voted against a consumption booster, defying many an expert opinion. The Budget acknowledged that the seemingly spectacular growth in tax revenue in the current fiscal – up nearly a quarter on year – is an exception rather than a continuum, since it is greatly aided by a shrunk base and a rapid, one-time shift of business from small to big industries.