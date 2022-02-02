Share Market LIVE: Sensex touches 59,300 on opening, Nifty breaches 17,700, may rally to 17,780

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices soared higher on Wednesday as bulls remained in control on Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 450 points or 0.75% to breach the 59,300 levels while Nifty 50 index was above 17,700, up 0.74% or 132 points. Bank Nifty was up more than 1% nearing the 39,000 mark, broader markets mirrored the up-move. ITC was the top Sensex gainer on opening bell, up 2%, followed by Power Grid Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv. Tech Mahindra was down nearly 4%, accompanied by Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, and Larsen & Toubro. India VIX was down in red.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget yesterday and the focus remained on long-term growth and capital expenditure. The Finance Minister provided a much-awaited update on the LIC IPO. The public issue of the Life Insurance company will come soon. The Union Budget was cheered by Dalal Street that closed near the day’s high. The government has set four priorities in the Union Budget: PM GatiShakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, and financing of investments. The divestment target has, however, been brought down significantly from recent targets to just Rs 65,000 crore.