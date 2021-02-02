Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green as bulls take charge; Indigo Paints eyes strong listing

n the overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 24 on Monday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Tuesday, following a post Budget rally. Nifty futures were trading 109.50 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 14468 on Singaporean Exchange in the early trade. On the Budget day, BSE Sensex zoomed 2,314 points or 5 per cent to close at 48,600.61. While Nifty 50 ended at 14,281, up 646 points or 4.74 per cent, posting the biggest Budget day gains since 1997. Asian stock markets were also seen trading higher in the early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.2 per cent. The Topix index advanced 0.43 per cent. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 24 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.61 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.55 per cent.

Sequoia Capital-backed Rs 1,170-crore Indigo Paints initial public offer (IPO), which received a robust response from investors across all investors, is set to debut on bourses on Tuesday. Indigo Paints is so far the most subscribed initial public offering (IPO) of 2021 after it garnered bids 117 times the issue. Indigo Paints shares were last seen trading with a premium of Rs 820 per share over its issue price in the grey market. Indigo Paints has grown at a 42% CAGR over the financial year 2010 to 2019 against a 12-13% CAGR recorded by top four players.

Read More