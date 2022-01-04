Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at muted opening; India’s unemployment rate rises to 4-month high

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock indices have started the year with gains as Sensex, Nifty and broader markets jumped on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex added 929 points or 1.6% to close at 59,183 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 271 points or 1.57% to end at 17,625. Entering the second trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was trading flat, hinting at a muted start for domestic equities. Meanwhile, global cues were largely positive. NASDAQ zoomed 1.2% on Monday, followed by Dow Jones and S&P 500 while in Asia Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and HANG SENG were up in the green. South Korean equity indices and Shanghai Composite were in the red.

India’s recovering economy is facing a tough time to provide for job-seekers, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows. India’s unemployment rate rose to a four-month high of 7.91% in December, CMIE data showed. The spike in unemployment comes even before the Omicron variant has spread far and wide in the country. As per the CMIE data, both urban and rural areas contributed to the spike in the rate of joblessness during December. The all-India unemployment rate was 7.75% in October and 7% in November.

