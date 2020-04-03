Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open on a cautious note; UN says global economy could shrink by 1% in 2020

Asian markets edged higher on Friday as US stock rallied after crude oil prices notched their biggest one-day surge

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended over 4 per cent lower on the first day of the financial year 2020-21 as global equity markets continued to witness a sell-off. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 28,265, down 1,203 points or 4.08 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended at 8264, down 334 points or 3.89 per cent. Asian markets edged higher on Friday as US stock rallied after crude oil prices notched their biggest one-day surge on record. Australia’s benchmark was up 1.5% in early trade. Hong Kong futures were negative. Overnight on Wall Street, US stock market surged on Thursday as hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil output drove gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 469.93 points, or 2.24%, to 21,413.44, the S&P 500 gained 56.4 points, or 2.28%, to 2,526.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 126.73 points, or 1.72%, to 7,487.31.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the Sensex and Nifty with a 69 points or 0.83 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,191 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The global economy could shrink by up to one per cent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from the previous forecast of 2.5 per cent growth, the UN has said, warning that it may contract even further if restrictions on the economic activities are extended without adequate fiscal responses.The analysis by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) said the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting global supply chains and international trade. With nearly 100 countries closing national borders during the past month, the movement of people and tourism flows have come to a screeching halt.

