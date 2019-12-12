Share Market LIVE: Bharat Bond ETF kicks off today, Ujjivan SFB listing on cards; Sensex up

Both the Sensex and Nifty50 closed marginally lower on Thursday as stocks such as TCS, ITC, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro cushioned a further fall by gaining up to 2%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: India’s first PSU corporate bond ETF issue– Bharat Bond ETF –kicked off for subscription. The issue will remain open for subscription till December 20th. The offer size for the issue is likely to be Rs 7,000 crore, with a green-shoe option of Rs 8,000 crore. The ETF will invest in 3-year and 10-year government securities. NABARD, HUDCO, NHAI, PFC, REC, PGCIL, IRFC, NHPC, NTPC will be the firms borrowing through Bharat Bond ETF. Through this public offer, retail investors will have an opportunity to invest in quality PSU debt for as low as Rs 1,000. “We are giving the retail investor an option to earn more than the fixed deposit rate, and also participate in the development of the country. Bharat bond ETF will be the first corporate bond ETF in the country,” FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing last week. Stellar listing is expected for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank today, after a blockbuster IPO. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking global cues. The Sensex was up about 100 points to 40,512, while the Nifty was trading near the 12,000-mark. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. We bring to you LIVE updates.