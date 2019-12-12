Share Market LIVE: Bharat Bond ETF kicks off today, Ujjivan SFB listing on cards; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: India’s first PSU corporate bond ETF issue– Bharat Bond ETF –kicked off for subscription. The issue will remain open for subscription till December 20th. The offer size for the issue is likely to be Rs 7,000 crore, with a green-shoe option of Rs 8,000 crore. The ETF will invest in 3-year and 10-year government securities. NABARD, HUDCO, NHAI, PFC, REC, PGCIL, IRFC, NHPC, NTPC will be the firms borrowing through Bharat Bond ETF. Through this public offer, retail investors will have an opportunity to invest in quality PSU debt for as low as Rs 1,000. “We are giving the retail investor an option to earn more than the fixed deposit rate, and also participate in the development of the country. Bharat bond ETF will be the first corporate bond ETF in the country,” FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing last week. Stellar listing is expected for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank today, after a blockbuster IPO. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking global cues. The Sensex was up about 100 points to 40,512, while the Nifty was trading near the 12,000-mark. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
As talks of a hike in goods and services tax (GST) rates gain momentum, there is a sense of disquiet among states regarding any major tinkering of the slabs, especially the lower tax slab and exempted items. The Council meeting of December 18, coming in the backdrop of the Centre’s struggles on the revenue side sets the stage to reverse the direction of rate cuts. The emerging view is that revenue gain from any such rate hike has to be substantial and not cause inconvenience to the common man, though they are of the view that ways need to be found to narrow the widening revenue gap.
Full story
The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve’s benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower. Investors also remained on edge as Sunday’s deadline for the next round of US tariffs on Chinese goods looms, and ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the UK election later on Thursday.
Falling growth rates, derisking of loan books and funding constraints are going to impact non-banking finance companies with their growth hitting a decadal low of 6-8 percent this year from a high 15 percent last year, says a report. With the headwinds unlikely to dissipate soon, non-banks, especially the wholesale-focused ones without strong parentage, would need to make structural changes and reorient their business models, leading to a recalibration of their asset under management mix, Crisil said on Wednesday.
Full story
Trade, Imports, Exports for MSMEs: The tariff concessions under the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India gives export opportunities for products including those from SMEs, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The SME products on which such concessions are offered by India’s trading partners including Japan, South Korea and some ASEAN countries, belong to categories including readymade garments, leather goods, processed foods, and engineering products such as auto components, Goyal informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday. MSME focused export promotion schemes include participation in international exhibitions and fairs, training programme on the packaging for exports, Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme for MSME exporters and National Award for quality products.
Full story
India’s first PSU corporate bond ETF issue– Bharat Bond ETF –will kick off for subscription on December 12. The government on Monday said that the public offer has received SEBI’s approval. The issue will remain open for subscription till December 20th. The offer size for the issue is likely to be Rs 7,000 crore, with a green-shoe option of Rs 8,000 crore. The ETF will invest in 3-year and 10-year government securities. NABARD, HUDCO, NHAI, PFC, REC, PGCIL, IRFC, NHPC, NTPC will be the firms borrowing through Bharat Bond ETF. Through this public offer, retail investors will have an opportunity to invest in quality PSU debt for as low as Rs 1,000. “We are giving the retail investor an option to earn more than the fixed deposit rate, and also participate in the development of the country. Bharat bond ETF will be the first corporate bond ETF in the country,” FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing last week.
Full story