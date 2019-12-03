Share Market LIVE: Bharti Airtel may extend rally after Morgan Stanley upgrade; Day 2 of Ujjivan SFB IPO

The Sensex now trades at an exalted valuation of 19.6 times of its 12-month forward earnings, compared to 11.63 for Kospi and 10.68 for Shanghai Composite.

Shares of Sunil Mittal-led telco Bharti Airtel shares are likely to extend rally on Tuesday after global brokerage firm Morgan Stnaley upgraded the stock. The global firm upgraded the Bharti Airtel to 'overweight' and raised its target price to Rs 530 per share from Rs 410 earlier. The brokerage sees an improvement in profitability and balance sheet repair over the next few years. Bharti Airtel share price ended the session 4.17% up at Rs 460.75 on BSE. Jio, which did not disclose its revised tariffs, unlike the other two operators, merely said its new plans will be 40% higher and will provide 300% more benefits. Here too, the hike is only for prepaid users. In the case of Bharti and Vodafone, the revised tariffs will come into effect from December 3, while Reliance Jio said its new tariffs will come into effect from December 6. Meanwhile, the IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank enters second day on a string note. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO to raise up to Rs 750 crore got fully subscribed on first day, backed by strong demand from retail investors. The issue received bids for 19.13 crore shares, as against the issue size of 12.39 crore shares, totalling to a subscription of 1.56 times, data from NSE showed. Retail investors bid for a total of 15.78 crore shares as against their issue size of 1.87 crore shares, implying a demand of 8.25 times.