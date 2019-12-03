Share Market LIVE: Bharti Airtel may extend rally after Morgan Stanley upgrade; Day 2 of Ujjivan SFB IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of Sunil Mittal-led telco Bharti Airtel shares are likely to extend rally on Tuesday after global brokerage firm Morgan Stnaley upgraded the stock. The global firm upgraded the Bharti Airtel to ‘overweight’ and raised its target price to Rs 530 per share from Rs 410 earlier. The brokerage sees an improvement in profitability and balance sheet repair over the next few years. Bharti Airtel share price ended the session 4.17% up at Rs 460.75 on BSE. Jio, which did not disclose its revised tariffs, unlike the other two operators, merely said its new plans will be 40% higher and will provide 300% more benefits. Here too, the hike is only for prepaid users. In the case of Bharti and Vodafone, the revised tariffs will come into effect from December 3, while Reliance Jio said its new tariffs will come into effect from December 6. Meanwhile, the IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank enters second day on a string note. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO to raise up to Rs 750 crore got fully subscribed on first day, backed by strong demand from retail investors. The issue received bids for 19.13 crore shares, as against the issue size of 12.39 crore shares, totalling to a subscription of 1.56 times, data from NSE showed. Retail investors bid for a total of 15.78 crore shares as against their issue size of 1.87 crore shares, implying a demand of 8.25 times. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) have exceeded the minimum procurement threshold of 25 per cent goods and services from micro and small enterprises (MSE) under Public Procurement Policy till November 27 in the current fiscal year, according to the data provided by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha on Monday. 28.96 per cent procurement worth Rs 17,720 crore was made by CPSEs benefiting 65,920 MSEs. The eight-month procurement percentage has already crossed FY19’s 26.31 per cent. However, the procurement amount from MSEs for FY19 was Rs 40,434 crore that benefitted 1.27 lakh MSEs.
The states should maintain policy continuity even if political regime changes if the Modi government has to achieve a $5 trillion economy goal, a report said. In addition, rather than going for short term measures like farm loan waivers, the states with agriculture as mainstay should work towards improving their agricultural productivity, the SBI said in its latest report. It comes as the economy sees a slowdown, with Q2 GDP growing at a dismal rate of 4.5 per cent, raising concerns on how the Modi government would realize its dream of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024. While Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh may contribute more towards the goal, certain others particularly the North Eastern States lag behind in almost all the criteria, the SBI Ecowrap report also said.
The decision on the FY20 fiscal gap target will be taken at the revised estimate stage, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday in Parliament, adding the government has managed to keep fiscal discipline intact so far. It comes as the concerns are being raised on the government’s capacity to contain the fiscal deficit at the budgeted level. The fiscal deficit hit 102.4 per cent of the 2019-20 Budget Estimate at Rs 7.2 lakh crore at the end of October. The Centre estimated the fiscal deficit for the current financial year at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, aiming to restrict the deficit to 3.3 per cent of the GDP.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO to raise up to Rs 750 crore got fully subscribed on first day, backed by strong demand from retail investors. The issue received bids for 19.13 crore shares, as against the issue size of 12.39 crore shares, totalling to a subscription of 1.56 times, data from NSE showed. Retail investors bid for a total of 15.78 crore shares as against their issue size of 1.87 crore shares, implying a demand of 8.25 times. The reserved shareholders had bid for 25% of their allotted portion, while HNI’s had put in bids for 40% of the portion reserved for them. The QIBs bid for a total of 23% of their reserved portion.
