Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty soars 150 pts ahead of opening; Govt to set up mega textile park across 7 states

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices snapped their two-day gaining streak and closed deep in red as bears took control in the dying hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex settled 555 points lower at 59,189 points while the broader Nifty 50 closed at 17,646, falling 176 points. Bank Nifty ended 0.58% lower along with broader markets while India VIX closed with gains. Entering the weekly futures & options expiry session SGX Nifty was up 150 points, signalling a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were positive during the early hours of trade as Asian stock markets moved higher, mirroring Wall Street’s gains.

India’s textile industry will now get a shot in the arm as the Union Cabinet approved a scheme for setting up seven mega textiles-and-apparel parks, to be supported by both the Centre and the respective state governments. The Centre would make a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for the scheme, titled Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-Mitra), over five years, minister for textiles Piyush Goyal said. The proposed mega parks are expected to create direct employment of 7 lakh and indirect employment twice that number, the government said.

