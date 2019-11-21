Share market LIVE: BPCL disinvestment, FM’s telecom relief fail to lift sentiment; Sensex down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Narendra Modi-led government’s latest BPCL privatisation boost and mega telecom relief failed to lift sentiments on Thursday morning. In a mega divestment move, the government on Wednesday approved the strategic disinvestment of five PSUs, including Bharat Petroleum (BPCL). The buyers will get complete management control for BPCL, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a media briefing after the cabinet meeting. However, Numaligarh Refinery will not be disinvested, Nirmala Sitharaman added. Other than BPCL, the remaining CPSEs included SCI, CONCOR, THDCIL, and NEEPCO. The government also cleared the proposal to reduce its direct holding in these PSUs to below 51 per cent. In a relief to telecom players reeling under financial stress, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to defer thousands of crores of rupees in dues from the telecom companies towards spectrum payments. The spectrum payment installment dues have been decided to be deferred from the year 2020 to 2022, without any increase in the charges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press briefing to announce the Cabinet decisions. However, interest will be charged on the delayed payments, so as to keep the NPV (net present value) the same, she said. The Sensex was up about 5 points to 40,656, while the Nifty was trading near the 12,000-mark. The Sensex receded from record high on Wednesday afternoon, to end below its previous closing high. The Sensex closed 181 points higher at 40,651.54, while the Nifty reclaimed the crucial 12,000-mark,yesterday. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The Centre approved on Wednesday the Industrial Relation Code Bill, which is the third code under labour reforms. The government wants to codify 44 central labour laws into four broad codes. While the Code on Wages has already been approved by Parliament, the Labour ministry will push the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Bill in the Budget session. The Code on Social Security is in pre-legislative stage. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for introduction of the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, in Parliament, an official statement said.
The board of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has been superseded by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on governance-related concerns and payment defaults. “The Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) owing to governance concerns and defaults by DHFL in meeting various payment obligations,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday. R Subramaniakumar, ex-MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, has been appointed as the administrator of the financially-troubled mortgage lender, the RBI also said. The troubled company will shortly be referred for insolvency proceedings, RBI also said.
Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: At a key gathering of BRICS ministers and officials in Brazil last week, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal had flagged risks associated with the ‘predatory pricing’ strategies allegedly being adopted by companies in India. This brings us to the question of what is predatory pricing under Indian antitrust law, when does predation raise concerns and how should India tackle it. Another question that readers may raise is whether they have come across examples of possible predatory pricing in their day to day lives and is predatory pricing all that bad.
Reliance Industries run by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has eclipsed BP Plc to break into an elite club of energy supermajors. The Indian conglomerate’s market capitalization was about $133 billion, overtaking the British energy giant’s $132 billion value at the close of trading on Tuesday. Reliance’s shares have increased at three times the pace of India’s benchmark index this year after its billionaire owner in August announced plans to cut the company’s net debt to zero in 18 months through measures including a stake sale in the oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Aramco.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT) has allowed Reliance Industries to delist textile manufacturer Alok Industries, which it has acquired through the insolvency process, in accordance with Sebi guidelines. A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has modified the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad, which denied such permission.
The record loss posted by Indian telecom services providers in the latest fiscal quarter seems to have jolted the powers that be into providing the sector with immediate life support. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to defer thousands of crores of rupees in dues from the telecom companies towards spectrum payments, freeing up some cash at the embattled firms. The spectrum payment installment dues have been decided to be deferred from the year 2020 to 2022, without any increase in the charges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press briefing to announce the Cabinet decisions. However, interest will be charged on the delayed payments, so as to keep the NPV (net present value) the same, she said.
In a mega divestment move, the government on Wednesday approved the strategic disinvestment of five PSUs, including Bharat Petroleum (BPCL). The buyers will get complete management control for BPCL, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a media briefing after the cabinet meeting. However, Numaligarh Refinery will not be disinvested, Nirmala Sitharaman added. Numaligarh Refinery in Assam will be carved out of BPCL before privatisation and will remain a PSU, said Nirmala Sitharaman. BPCL owns 61.65 per cent share of Numaligarh Refinery in Assam. Other than BPCL, the remaining CPSEs included SCI, CONCOR, THDCIL, and NEEPCO. The government also cleared the proposal to reduce its direct holding in these PSUs to below 51 per cent.
