Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Tega Industries shares to list on Dalal Street today

Global cues were positive on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets enter Monday’s trading session on the back of a week of gains. The headline indices zoomed ahead on three of the five trading sessions last week, before closing flat with a negative bias on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex is currently trading at 58,786 points while NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,511. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were positive after Wall Street closed in the green on Friday and major Asian stock markets mirrored the up-move during the early hours of trade.

Shares of Tega Industries will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 619 crore IPO of Tega Industries was subscribed to by investors a whopping 219.04 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) bid for the IPO 215 times while the Non-institutional Investors (NII) quota was subscribed 666 times the reserved portion. Retail investors bid for their portion 29.44 times. Investors had bid for the IPO in the price band of Rs 443-453 per share. The IPO market continues to remain hot this week with the public issues of C.E Info Systems (MapMyIndia) up for grabs along with Metro Brands. Along with these two, Medplus Health Services IPO will open for subscription today.

