Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Tega Industries shares to list on Dalal Street today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets enter Monday’s trading session on the back of a week of gains. The headline indices zoomed ahead on three of the five trading sessions last week, before closing flat with a negative bias on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex is currently trading at 58,786 points while NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,511. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were positive after Wall Street closed in the green on Friday and major Asian stock markets mirrored the up-move during the early hours of trade.
Shares of Tega Industries will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 619 crore IPO of Tega Industries was subscribed to by investors a whopping 219.04 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) bid for the IPO 215 times while the Non-institutional Investors (NII) quota was subscribed 666 times the reserved portion. Retail investors bid for their portion 29.44 times. Investors had bid for the IPO in the price band of Rs 443-453 per share. The IPO market continues to remain hot this week with the public issues of C.E Info Systems (MapMyIndia) up for grabs along with Metro Brands. Along with these two, Medplus Health Services IPO will open for subscription today.
Highlights
Historically it is seen that the Nifty finds it difficult to move up sharply when it's cost-of-carry at higher side.. So more consolidation is expected till this premium doesn't start getting lower. The Call writer's positions are still lower than Put writer's which means the declines in the index should be arrested and it should be more stock specific market
For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 17650 and 17370, which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 17650 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 17370 are broken.
~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities
Nifty has emerged from its lows but has moved range-bound in the last few trading sessions. “Nifty showing range movement at the important hurdle of 17550-17600 levels could be a positive indication for the bulls to make a comeback. Hence, this consolidation movement at the important resistance could eventually result in an upside breakout of the resistance in the near term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He added that the short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound with support near 17400-17380.
The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 3.2% in October, compared with 3.3% in September and 12% in August, as a purported rise in demand in the build-up to Diwali was blunted by supply bottlenecks in key sectors, including automobiles. Of course, a relatively unfavourable base (IIP had risen 4.5% in October 2020) also weighed down growth.
The coming week is going to be critical for the markets as we have some important data and events are lined up. First, participants will react to the IIP data on Monday. Both CPI and WPI inflation data are also scheduled in the following sessions. The primary market will see 3 IPOs, HP Adhesives, Data Patterns, Medplus Health Services, opening for subscription next week. Importantly, we have the US Fed meet also scheduled and they will announce the outcome on December 15. Apart from these data, the updates on the global COVID situation will remain on participants’ radar.
~ Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
Domestic macroeconomic data announcements and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision are the major events to drive sentiments in the equity market this week, analysts said. “The market will remain busy this week to deal with outcomes of the policy of global central banks where the decision of the US Fed will be the most important. European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also come out with their monetary policies this wee
SGX Nifty was up in the green on Monday morning. Nifty futures were up more than 100 points during the early hours of trade.