Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades higher after optimistic US-China trade talks; TCS, IndusInd Bank shares down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty gained on Friday morning, after optimism around US-China trade talks lifted Asian shares. The Sensex was up about 275 points to 38,155 while the Nifty was trading near the 11,300-mark. Asian shares and US stock futures rose on Friday, after US President Donald Trump offered an upbeat assessment of US-China trade talks and said he would meet at the White House on Friday with the leader of the Chinese negotiating team. Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service has cut India’s GDP growth forecast for FY20, owing to slowdown, triggered by fiscal stress among rural households and muted job creation. The global rating agency lowered growth estimate to 5.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent earlier. It comes after the RBI last week lowered its growth projection for the economy by 80 basis points to 6.1 per cent for FY20. Shares of TCS are trading 3% down after the firm reported tepid Q2 results yesterday. Shares of IndusInd Bank slumped nearly 1% to Rs 1,240 after the firm’s Q2 results yesterday. We bring to you live updates.
Milk is the country’s largest “crop”. In 2018-19, the estimated production of milk, at 187.75 million tonnes (mt), was more than that of paddy (174.63 mt) or wheat (102.19 mt). The value of milk output (Rs 5,63,250 crore at an average farm-gate rate of Rs 30/kg) far exceeded paddy’s (Rs 3,05,602 crore at a minimum support price of Rs 1,750/quintal) and wheat’s (Rs 1,88,030 crore at Rs 1,840/quintal). Milk is, moreover, a source of liquidity for farmers, as it is sold daily and generates cash to take care of routine household expenses, unlike other crops that are marketed only once or twice a year.
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China’s top trade negotiator, while sterling retreated after rallying on revived hopes of a possible Brexit deal. Investors’ renewed appetite for riskier assets weighed on the safe-haven yen and U.S. Treasury prices, while oil stayed firm on comments about possible supply cuts from the head of OPEC.
President Donald Trump offered an upbeat assessment of US-China trade talks and said he would meet at the White House on Friday with the leader of the Chinese negotiating team. Expectations were low that the negotiations would do much to resolve a 15-month trade battle that is weighing on the global economy. But as the first of an expected two days of talks wrapped up Thursday, Trump told reporters at the White House, “We’re doing very well … We’re going to see them tomorrow, right here, and it’s going very well.”
A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
India’s largest IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share in Q2 of FY20. It also announced a special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company. Notably, both dividends will be paid on October 24, 2019 to the equity shareholders, TCS said in an exchange filing. The dividends will be paid to “whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, October 18, 2019 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.”
While FMCG companies have been blaming slowdown for lower sales for close to nine months now, one of the leading global FMCG companies Nestle’s India arm said that the world has not come to an end if growth has slipped from 10-12% to 8-9%, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and MD, Nestle India, told ET Now in an interview. Remaining hopeful of a sales revival, he added that the Narendra Modi government’s latest move to increase dearness allowance for government employees, pensioners and public sector employees is likely to spur demand, the news channel reported. “It is possible that with steps that the government has taken and is taking now … the latest one being the 5% increase in DA … all that will spur consumption,” he said.
Ranbaxy’s ex-promoter Shivinder Singh was on Thursday arrested by the Delhi Police in an alleged case of fraud, news agency PTI reported. The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police also arrested Kavi Arora, Sunil Godhwani and Anil Saxena in connection to diversion of public money and investing in their firms, the report also said citing unidentified officials. EOW Delhi is investigating a complaint from Religare Finvest related to misappropriation of funds amounting Rs 740 crore, CNBC TV18 reported. A search is also reportedly on for Shivinder Singh’s elder brother Malvinder Singh, who is also named in the case.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is likely to continue with the current termination charge of 6 paise per minute for two more years, beginning January 2020. Highly placed sources told FE that the thinking within the regulatory body was that the financially-stressed telecom sector cannot afford another disruption at this point, and therefore, the termination rate should not be tinkered with. Though Trai is an autonomous statutory institution and matters related to tariffs are totally within its jurisdiction, sources said the top echelons of the government are on the same page with the regulator on the matter. In fact, talks in the government regarding some sort of a floor price for tariffs has been going on for quite some time but the matter has been left to Trai’s discretion.
As the declining GST collections continue to be a cause of worry for the tax authorities at the central and state levels, anti-evasion measures are being strengthened. The government on Thursday set up a committee of officers to suggest measures to augment GST revenue collections and administration and asked it to submit a report within 15 days to the GST Council Secretariat. “The committee should consider a wide range of reforms so that a comprehensive list of suggestions may emerge,” an official order said, adding that the panel’s terms of reference “include making suggestions about systemic changes”, including checks and balances to prevent misuse and steps to improve voluntary compliance.
Reliance Jio’s move to pass on the IUC (interconnect usage charges) to customers could lead to price hike in the sector believe analysts. While the quantum of increase in prices is not known at present, analysts are of the view that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL) will also follow suit. A tariff hike, if any, could improve sector ARPU (average revenue per user) and revenues, however, analysts have been caught by the form in which it will be coming. With Jio recovering IUC from its subscribers, the move would give incumbents an opportunity to hike tariffs too.
