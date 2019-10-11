Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades higher after optimistic US-China trade talks; TCS, IndusInd Bank shares down

The SGX Nifty was trading 15 points or 0.13 per cent up at 11,276 indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty gained on Friday morning, after optimism around US-China trade talks lifted Asian shares. The Sensex was up about 275 points to 38,155 while the Nifty was trading near the 11,300-mark. Asian shares and US stock futures rose on Friday, after US President Donald Trump offered an upbeat assessment of US-China trade talks and said he would meet at the White House on Friday with the leader of the Chinese negotiating team. Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service has cut India’s GDP growth forecast for FY20, owing to slowdown, triggered by fiscal stress among rural households and muted job creation. The global rating agency lowered growth estimate to 5.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent earlier. It comes after the RBI last week lowered its growth projection for the economy by 80 basis points to 6.1 per cent for FY20. Shares of TCS are trading 3% down after the firm reported tepid Q2 results yesterday. Shares of IndusInd Bank slumped nearly 1% to Rs 1,240 after the firm’s Q2 results yesterday. We bring to you live updates.