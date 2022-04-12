Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets remained in the firm grip of bears on Tuesday’s opening bell. S&P BSE Sensex opened in red, falling nearly 0.60% to hover around 58,600 levels while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 100 points or 0.6% to give up 17,600. Bank Nifty was in the red while India VIX soared higher. Broader markets mirrored the fall. TCS was the top gainer on BSE Sensex, up 0.29%, along with Maruti Suzuki India. Larsen & Toubro was down in red, falling 1.1%, followed by Tech Mahindra, and M&M.

Kicking off the earnings season, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a strong set of numbers with revenue standing at Rs 50,591 crore, up 3.5% sequentially while net profits came in at Rs 9,926 crore, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.6%. The IT major reported an order win of $11.3 billion, significantly higher than the $7.6 billion TCS saw during the October-December quarter. Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, TCS said that the demand environment continues to be strong with technology spending by clients getting prioritised.