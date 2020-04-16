Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open down, TCS in focus; IMF says COVID-19 to bring Asia’s 2020 growth to halt

SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the Sensex and Nifty with 55 points or 0.62 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,858 on the Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled in red on Wednesday led by a sell-off in the index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, RIL and HDFC. S&P BSE Sensex ended 310 points or 1.01 per cent down at 30,380, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8,925. Asian stocks fell on Thursday after a coronavirus-driven plunge in US retail sales and factory production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. and the Nikkei fell 1.3%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic data and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 445.41 points, or 1.86%, to 23,504.35, the S&P 500 lost 62.7 points, or 2.20%, to 2,783.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%, to 8,393.18.

Asia’s economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an “unprecedented” toll on the region’s service sector and major export destinations, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. Policymakers must offer targeted support to households and firms hardest-hit by travel bans, social distancing policies and other measures aimed at containing the pandemic, said Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, Reuters reported.

