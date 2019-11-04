Share Market LIVE: Sensex soars to fresh record high, Nifty nears 12,000; Yes Bank shares plunge

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Sensex zoomed to fresh record high on Monday morning, after PM Modi hinted at further tax reforms to bolster investments. The Sensex was up about 269 points to hit a fresh record high of 40,434.83, while the Nifty was trading near the crucial 12,000-mark. India is committed to further improving its people-friendly tax regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the ASEAN summit, as Asia’s third-largest economy seeks to attract more overseas investment to spur growth. “You would already have heard of India’s decision to cut the corporate tax rates. Our GST has fulfilled the dream of economic integration of India. We want to work towards making it even more people-friendly,” PM Modi said. The prime minister said it was the best time to be in India and that many things such as foreign direct investment, ease of doing business, ease of living and productivity are rising while tax rates, red -tapism, corruption, cronyism are on a decline. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank plunged 4% on Monday to Rs 63.09 on BSE, after the firm reported a net loss of Rs 600 crore in the latest quarter. VEDL, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank were among the biggest gainers jumping up to 3.4%. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Yes Bank Ltd. has changed. In the past, the troubled Indian lender kept quiet rather than tell shareholders the truth about its bad loans. Now, under new management, it can’t stop talking about an impending rescue. If the former approach nearly destroyed the bank, this latest strategy isn’t going to help fix it. In early September, CEO Ravneet Gill told Reuters that Yes was in “fairly advanced level of talks” with a top global technology company for a stake sale. In an interview with Press Trust of India earlier this month, Gill said the white knight would be a tech firm, a deep-pocketed family office, a financial investor, or any two out of the three. “In future banks will become technology companies with a banking licence,” he said.
Faced with little choice but to beat an economic slowdown with generous expenditure, a resource-strapped government wants to divert unspent funds allocated from relatively less important departments to the ‘priority’ ones, mainly infrastructure, an official source told FE. At the same time, some infrastructure ministries/ departments that have not spent much so far this fiscal are being nudged to improve their expenditure level, according to the source. For instance, the road transport and highway ministry spent just 62% of the budgeted target in the first half of this fiscal, against 75% a year before. Similarly, expenditure of the civil aviation ministry stood at only 25% until September end, against 81% in the same period last fiscal.
As leaders of the 16 nations congregate in Thailand in the hope of announcing a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal on Monday, India will likely support the mega trade pact if it gets an assurance from partners that it will be at liberty to settle its differences bilaterally with any of them and negotiate accordingly even after the current summit. Differences between India and some others like China still persisted on certain crucial aspects — especially in safeguard mechanism, tariffs, rules of origin and services trade — even after hard negotiations over the weekend, a source aware of the talks told FE. Each side has presented the outcome of the talks to their respective leaders, who will now make a political call on the agreement before an announcement on Monday, a source said.
Sales at India Inc crawled in the September quarter as companies struggled to push through volumes even as pricing power eluded most. Fortunately, commodity prices remained soft, helping them to rein in expenses and protect their operating margins. Managements remain cautious, citing a challenging demand environment. Sanjiv Mehta, MD, HUL, said there were no visible signs yet of an improvement in rural demand, adding that rural growth had slowed to 0.5 times urban growth — an all-time low.
The Centre is staring at the highest-ever shortfall of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore (15%) in its net tax revenue from the budgeted level this year and a decline of 2 percentage points or thereabouts in nominal GDP will likely be an additional pressure point in its fiscal management. Yet, certain windfall receipts from RBI and telecom companies, recourse to off-budget NSSF loans to part-finance subsidy obligations, and some other savings like that on PM-Kisan would make its task of meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP) far easier than it outwardly seems.
Australia and China said they will work together to repair their bilateral relationship, tarnished by allegations that Beijing has committed cyber-attacks and has attempted to interfere in Canberra’s domestic affairs. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met on Sunday in Thailand ahead of the East Asia Summit, where both promised to try and improve the relationship worth more than A$180 billion ($124 billion) in two way trade last year.
Asian shares rose to 14-week highs on Monday as growing optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and upbeat U.S. job data boosted global investors’ appetite for riskier assets. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% in early trade, having earlier touched its highest level since July 29. Australian shares were up 0.2% and Seoul’s Kospi added 0.9%. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.
Indian Economy: The Modi government has implemented a majority of steps announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last three months to revive the economic growth, said the ministry of finance on Thursday but apparently these measures failed to arrest the decline in a slowing economy as the latest data of 8 core sectors, also released yesterday, showed that the output in these 8 sectors contracted by 5.2% in September in comparision with the same month last year. This is the biggest decline in last 14 years.
India is rolling out “faceless tax assessment” system to forestall any discretion or harassment in tax collection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he highlighted major reform initiatives launched by his government in the financial sectors in the last five years. Hard-selling India as one of the most attractive investment destinations globally, Modi also said the country has stopped working in a routine, bureaucratic manner and was undergoing “transformative changes” in its march towards economic and social development.
