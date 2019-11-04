Share Market LIVE: Sensex soars to fresh record high, Nifty nears 12,000; Yes Bank shares plunge

Analysts believe the rally witnessed over the past five-weeks could sustain in the short term.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Sensex zoomed to fresh record high on Monday morning, after PM Modi hinted at further tax reforms to bolster investments. The Sensex was up about 269 points to hit a fresh record high of 40,434.83, while the Nifty was trading near the crucial 12,000-mark. India is committed to further improving its people-friendly tax regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the ASEAN summit, as Asia’s third-largest economy seeks to attract more overseas investment to spur growth. “You would already have heard of India’s decision to cut the corporate tax rates. Our GST has fulfilled the dream of economic integration of India. We want to work towards making it even more people-friendly,” PM Modi said. The prime minister said it was the best time to be in India and that many things such as foreign direct investment, ease of doing business, ease of living and productivity are rising while tax rates, red -tapism, corruption, cronyism are on a decline. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank plunged 4% on Monday to Rs 63.09 on BSE, after the firm reported a net loss of Rs 600 crore in the latest quarter. VEDL, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank were among the biggest gainers jumping up to 3.4%. We bring to you LIVE updates.

