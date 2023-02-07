Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty trades above 17800, Sensex gains 100 pts; Tata Steel shares fall 3%, Adani Ports up nearly 4%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 94 pts or 0.53% higher at 17,855.0 in the early morning session on Tuesday.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 334.98 pts or 0.55% to 60,506.90 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 89.45 pts or 0.50 pts lower at 17,764.60.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened in green on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex rose 113.93 pts or 0.19% to 60,620.83 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 36.80 pts or 0.21% to 17,801.40. The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and TCS while the losers were Tata Steel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Maruti. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Tuesday 7 February 09:16 (IST) 7 Feb 2023 US market concludes in red The US markets ended in red on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.99 pts or 0.10% to 33,891.02, S&P 500 lost 25.40 pts or 0.61% to 4,111.08 and Nasdaq dipped 119.50 or 1% to 11,887.45. 09:11 (IST) 7 Feb 2023 Asian markets trade in green Asian markets were trading in the green on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 7.37 pts or 0.23% to 3,246.07, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 60.71 pts or 0.22% to 27,754.36, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 241.74 pts or 1.14 to 21,463.90 and South Korea’s KOSPI increased 14.94 pts or 0.61% to 2,453.13. 08:13 (IST) 7 Feb 2023 Investors await RBI policy decision “A strong job market in the United States pushed the global market lower on rate hike fears, as it offers the Fed more leeway in enacting stricter policy measures. This was in contrast to the recent rally in the global indices on the expectation that the economy is in its last phase of policy tightening. RBI’s policy announcement on Wednesday will provide more colour on its future rate actions, which is expected to hike rate by 25bps.” – Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 08:11 (IST) 7 Feb 2023 Bank Nifty undertone remains bullish “The BANK NIFTY index faced range-bound trading between 41000-42000 levels where the bulls and the bears were active. The index to resume the up move must surpass the level of 42000 on the upside on a closing basis. The undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach with immediate strong support at the 41500-41400 zone.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:10 (IST) 7 Feb 2023 Nifty trend may remain sideways “Nifty remained volatile before closing lower as Nifty ended about 90 points lower. On the daily chart, the index has been making lower tops, suggesting a waning bullishness. However, the bulls could protect the support of 17650. Going forward, the trend may remain sideways. On the lower end, supports are placed at 17650/17400. On the higher end, 17950-18000 may act as a crucial resistance.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.